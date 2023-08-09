Sligo report: Starry Heavens hits high note in Oaks win

Last turning for home, Starry Heavens powered home under Siobhan Rutledge to land the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Connacht Oaks in Sligo, yesterday, where the first race was delayed for 25 minutes due to an electrical fault.

An 18/1 shot, the Mastercraftsman filly, making her handicap debut, swooped down the outside to deny No Niki No by a length and a quarter with Dabana (racing from 5lb. out of the handicap) a creditable third.

Having triumphed, on her first ride for Jessica Harrington, Rutledge explained: “We missed the break a bit. There was plenty of pace on and I had to bide my time.”

“In fairness to the filly, she picked-up well up the straight and, in the end, won with a bit in hand. I’m in Mrs Harrington’s one morning a week and it’s great to get opportunities like this. And I’m happy to get the job done.”

Starry Heavens and Siobhan Rutledge won for trainer Jessica Harrington and owners Healthy Wood Co Limited. Picture: Healy Racing

Gary Carroll completed a fine double, bringing his seasonal tally to 42, when Mick Mulvany’s filly Lia Fail, third in a higher-grade contest in Galway on Saturday, justified even-money favouritism in the Guinness Nursery.

Soon in front, the Inns Of Court filly, dictated the pace and found enough in the closing stages to hold Uncle Albert by three-quarters of a length, emulating former stable-companion In From The Cold, who won this contest in 2019, four days after finishing third in the same Galway nursery.

Mulvany said: “She’s been busy. So she’ll have a little break, a fortnight off. And she wants a bit better ground.”

James McAuley ran four in the opening Rockshore Lager Claiming Race and landed the race with 14/1 shot Texas Sun, claimed out of Ger Lyons’ yard, having his second start for his new connections and giving Gary Carroll the first leg of his double.

The Dark Angel gelding swooped late to deny Jomont by a head, prompting McAuley to say: “He’s a straight-forward horse — he’ll do a job, whether that’s for me or somebody else.” He retained the four-year-old, thanks to a friendly claim.

Having her second run for Mark Fahey and sporting first-time cheekpieces, China Linda, a daughter of Highland Reel, made all under Gavin Ryan to take the Hop House 13 Handicap, holding the determined effort of favourite Spinning Web by a length, with Katonah a close third. The winner’s next target will be Tramore.

Ryan completed a double when bringing Kami, trained locally by Mark McNiff, with a late surge down the outside to land the Carlsberg Handicap at the expense of Redshore City and My Girl Sioux.

Si Senior, enterprisingly ridden by Rory Cleary, took the Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden for Paddy Magee, who trains in Shercock, County Cavan.

The Bungle Inthejungle filly, having her third run, travelled sweetly into contention and, sent for home by Cleary early in the straight, held the late challenge of favourite Cardinal Zin by a half-length, the pair finishing more than four lengths clear of the pack.

“She’s a smart filly and her work has been super,” said a delighted Magee, “I would have been happy with a place, so this is a bonus.”