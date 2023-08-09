Sligo preview: So Messi can show winning credentials

The first of two cards in Sligo takes place tonight and the Flat action comes first, with the National Hunt squad to tag in tomorrow.

It is a difficult programme this evening but there is a strong case to make for So Messi in the second race, the Hop House 13 Handicap.

Pat Martin’s gelding showed a modicum of ability in his first three starts but hinted that there might be a little more to come when third to Fratas on his handicap debut.

In the middle of last month, he went to Killarney for another handicap and this time he found only Final Check too good.

The winner looked potentially well handicapped and the fact this fellow was staying strongly to the line and was able to push him to a head was certainly a step in the right direction. He has plenty of scope and with further experience he can leave his current mark of 50 behind. Today’s race is a good opportunity, though his draw is wider than ideal.

Water Mint, who was behind the selection at Killarney, has the ability to go close, while recent juvenile hurdle winner Spinning Web is potentially much better than his Flat mark of 47.

Spirit Of Eagles was an easy winner last time and can follow up in the Carlsberg Handicap. Michael Grassick’s three-year-old filly has slipped from an initial handicap mark of 61 to just 52 and took advantage of that at the second time of asking.

Strong at the finish and well on top, she also looked to be an improved performer, and, on the evidence of that run, she should be more than capable of coping with today’s 7lb higher mark, particularly as James Ryan’s claim offsets it entirely. The draw isn’t ideal, but she stays strongly and can use the long run to the line to get on top once more.

Distillate was a short head in front of the selection when runner-up to So Majestic two runs ago and should go well again, as should American In Paris, whose win last time out, at Cork, was franked by runner-up Teddy Boy winning on Monday in Naas.