Galway day five tips: Dawn Rising can defy top weight at Galway

Fiercely competitive racing Friday evening in Galway, but Dawn Rising is difficult to oppose in the Rockshore Refreshingly Irish Race.

Joseph O’Brien’s dual-purpose performer spent the winter performing well over hurdles and made his return to action in May. Contesting the Group 3 Saval Beg Stakes, he ran a fine race to finish third behind Yashin and Point King.

From there, he went to Royal Ascot, where he won the stamina-sapping Queen Alexandra Stakes. Returning to a mile and six and clearly in great heart, he can come out on top despite having to concede weight to all of his rivals.

Willie Mullins runs three, the youngest of which is eight years of age. Stratum is the oldest runner in the race but ran well when six lengths behind Dawn Rising at Ascot. He is 11lbs better off this time and has cheekpieces fitted for the first time. That ought to make him competitive, though this sharper trip should suit the selection more.

Navy Beach can take the Arthur Guinness Handicap for Tony Martin and Colin Keane. A lightly-raced three-year-old, he has had just two runs in handicap company and last time out, at Down Royal, he did much wrong in the early stages but was noted staying on to good effect. He is improving with experience and can get off the mark here.

The danger may come from Partisan Hero. Trained by Dermot Weld, whose horses have been in superb form this week, his form took a nice step forward last time out, on his handicap debut. With just four runs under his belt, he is entitled to make further progress and should play a leading role despite having an unfavourably high draw.

The Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase, with €80,000 guaranteed, is as competitive as ever but there was a lot to like about the chasing debut of Desertmore House and he makes plenty of appeal off his mark of 127.

Martin Brassil’s eight-year-old was a decent-but-limited sort over hurdles but gave the impression he could be a much better chaser when racing away with a chase at Kilbeggan. Relatively lightly-raced for his age, there is more to come from him, and he can land the spoils at the expense of Percy Warner, who will find this easier than the assignments he tackled during the winter.