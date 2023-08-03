Juddmonte International 'has to be a possibility' for Paddington

The redoubtable Paddington has bounced out of his Qatar Sussex Stakes win in his usual remarkable shape.

Aidan O'Brien has been able to give European racing's new breakout star a clean bill of health following a fourth successive Group 1 win.

From taking a handicap on his seasonal reappearance in April, his progress has been nothing short of staggering, adding a Listed race before his Irish 2,000 Guineas success.

Victories in the St James's Palace Stakes and the Eclipse were subsequently secured before he dropped back down to a mile on Wednesday and proved very testing ground at Goodwood could not stop him.

He is likely to go back up in distance for the Juddmonte International at York next, but as ever, no final decision will be made until closer to the time.

"Everything seems fine with him after the race, absolutely fine," said O'Brien.

"We're going to decide over the next week to 10 days where next, but York has to be a possibility.

"He just seems to be thriving for his racing."

If Paddington heads to York, he would again be bidding to emulate O'Brien's former inmate Giant's Causeway, who won the St James's Palace, Eclipse, Sussex, and Juddmonte International in 2000 prior to the Irish Champion Stakes.