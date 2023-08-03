Galway day four tips: Zarak The Brave can bridge 23-year gap in Galway Hurdle

Four-year-olds seldom win the Guinness Galway Hurdle but Willie Mullins, I’m sure, equally seldom concerns himself with such barriers and he can land Thursday’s feature in Galway with the young but talented Zarak The Brave.

It is 23 years since the last four-year-old picked up this prestigious prize, but numerous youngsters have run well since Perugino Diamond’s victory in 2000 and this fellow has the potential to be thrown in off his current mark of 145.

He looked a real prospect when making a winning stable debut in a juvenile hurdle in November at Fairyhouse and only found stablemate and subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Lossiemouth too good when runner-up in a Grade Three on his next start.

Off for more than four months from that outing until the Punchestown festival, he again finished runner-up to that filly but cut the deficit to just a length and a half. He was well beaten last time out, at Auteuil, where he was ridden with restraint over the longer trip, but that is forgivable. Back over two miles, connections are likely to be much more positive this time and the unexposed youngster can make a successful handicap debut in this €270,000 race.

Glan, who finished fourth in this race in 2022, has leading claims. She returns in great form, having won a handicap hurdle in Listowel, the penalty for which was enough to get her into the reserves for this renewal.

She followed that win by taking a Flat race at Roscommon in fine style. She needed a little luck to get the call-up from the reserves but that has worked out for her, and she can run a big race once more.

Another who could go well at a big price is Cian Collins’ Mighty Tom. He was most impressive winning a listed handicap at Killarney and while he is 11lbs higher, he is in the form of his life and is capable of staying on late to reach the frame.

On a day that could really belong to Willie Mullins, he should make the perfect start by taking the Guinness Beginners’ Chase with Sir Argus, who will appreciate any cut there may be in the ground. He has the scope to make it as a chase and this isn’t the strongest of races in which to start.

It is difficult to oppose Mullins’ Hercule Du Seuil in the Grade Three Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase. Runner-up to Senecia on chasing debut, he improved to win at Ballinrobe and had no trouble whatsoever following up at Killarney, where he beat one of today’s rivals, Solness, by 13 lengths. Five pounds better off with that rival, and with no concern about the step up in trip, he can complete his treble.

Stablemate Tax For Max ought to be a genuine danger but he is not the most reliable conveyance for punters, and thus it may be left to Elle Perfecta to give the selection most to think about. Colm Murphy’s seven-year-old has something to find on hurdling form but jumped particularly well when winning on chasing debut and can outrun her odds.

Dermot Weld’s horses have been in fine form this week and his Keep In Touch makes appeal in a tricky renewal of the listed Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies’ Stakes.

Another open-looking race is the Guinness Novice Hurdle, but the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Barry Lyndon makes each-way appeal. He was behind Pink In The Park last time but is better off at the weights and will really appreciate the step up in trip.