Paddington has all the answers in Sussex Stakes

Aidan O'Brien's teak-tough three-year-old  make light of testing conditions at Goodwood
NOT FOR CATCHING: Paddington, right, wins the Qatar Sussex Stakes in the hands of Ryan Moore. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA 

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 16:14
Molly Hunter

Paddington made it a brilliant six from six for the season with a dominant front-running victory in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The Siyouni colt has not looked back since making a successful start to his campaign in a handicap at Leopardstown, winning a Listed race at the Curragh, the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes before successfully stepping up to 10 furlongs in the Coral-Eclipse.

Dropping back to a mile, Aidan O'Brien's teak-tough three-year-old was the 4-9 favourite to make light of testing conditions and controlled matters from flag-fall in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Three-time Group 1-winning filly Inspiral was the first of his challengers to throw down a challenge, but her effort was short-lived and, in the end, it was French raider Facteur Cheval who emerged as the biggest threat.

But try as he might, he could never quite get on terms with Paddington, who had matters well in control as he passed the post with a length and a half in hand.

The winner was emulating former Ballydoyle great Giant's Causeway by completing the St James's Palace, Coral-Eclipse, Sussex Stakes treble.

The 'Iron Horse', as he was affectionately known, went on to add the Juddmonte International at York to his CV 23 years ago.

