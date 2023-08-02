Paddington has all the answers in Sussex Stakes

Paddington made it a brilliant six from six for the season with a dominant front-running victory in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The Siyouni colt has not looked back since making a successful start to his campaign in a handicap at Leopardstown, winning a Listed race at the Curragh, the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes before successfully stepping up to 10 furlongs in the Coral-Eclipse.