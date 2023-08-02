Galway day three tips: Everything points to a big run from Fury Road in the Plate

The first of the week’s twin features, the Tote Galway Plate, is the centrepiece on Wednesday’s card in Ballybrit and Gordon Elliott sends a strong team in search of a fourth win in the race. He will saddle six runners in the €270,000 race and there is a case to be made for all of them, the most compelling, though, for Fury Road.

The Gigginstown House Stud gelding is a mercurial character but the best of his form more than stacks up to these rivals and this will be his easiest task for quite some time. Winner of a Grade One novice chase in late 2021, he has been highly tried ever since and in amongst those races are some fine efforts, not least when third to Conflated in the Savills Chase at the last Leopardstown Christmas meeting, and when filling the same spot behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup on his next outing.

He was a little disappointing when last seen but that is easily forgivable. He hasn’t run since that effort at the Punchestown festival but that’s of little concern as he has so much in his favour. Ground conditions and the distance are to his liking, and the presence of last year’s winner, the now 167-rated Hewick, means he has just 11 stone to carry. All that points to a big run, and the assistance of Jack Kennedy can get him across the line in front.

The ground may not be ideal for Elliott’s Ash Tree Meadow who otherwise has obvious claims, but Hollow Games won’t mind the conditions and can give the selection plenty to think about. Another stablemate, The Goffer, has the ability to play a part but would prefer if the rain stayed away, while the Barry Connell-trained Enniskerry lacks a little experience but is classy enough to play a part. Kilcruit, who was so impressive off a 12lb lower mark at the Punchestown festival, must leave behind his Auteuil run and Willie Mullins’ runner would likely be better off on quicker ground than is being forecast.

The nap goes to We’llhavwan, who should take a great deal of beating in the finale, the Tote Always SP Or Better At Galway Handicap Hurdle. A winner over two miles around Ballinrobe when last seen, in May, the evidence of that and all of his previous runs suggest Wednesday’s step up to two miles, six and a half furlongs will bring out the best in the eight-year-old, and he can give team Mullins yet another winner at the meeting.

The penalty kick of the action is Up And Under, in the Tote.ie Never Beaten by SP Qualified Riders’ Maiden. Well-backed to win two Derby Trials, both of which he finished runner-up in, he was fifth of nine on his most recent outing, in the Irish Derby. With a rating of 106 and dropping back to maiden company and with the testing ground also in his favour, this is an opportunity he really cannot miss.

Lan Cinnte can take the opening race, the Download The Tote App Handicap. Trained by Jessica Harrington, who has already been amongst the winners this week, the filly was beaten favourite when fifth in a Leopardstown handicap when last seen. However, she wasn’t beaten that far and will appreciate Wednesday’s softer conditions. Her last win came in June, on soft ground in Limerick, and one of her best runs of last season was in testing conditions in Navan. Genuine Article is on an upward curve and respected, while Sea Gardens has attracted support on all three outings to date but is yet to repay punters’ faith. It is too soon to write him off.