Coeur D'Or and Livio Milo deliver as Weld takes centre stage 

Dermot Weld, long the master of Ballybrit, took centre stage on Tuesday evening, winning the featured Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap with Coeur D’or and adding Livio Milo for a double.

Coeur D’or, a lightly raced half-brother to Princess Highway, Royal Diamond and Mad About You, has been in superb form this season and again showed his rude health with a courageous response to Chris Hayes’ calls. In another pulsating finish to the feature, he came with a power-packed run down the outside to deny No More Porter by a head in front of the 13,506-strong crowd.

“He’s been a very consistent horse, and this was the plan and he delivered,” said Weld, who was winning the race for the fifth time.

“He ran a great race in the Nasrullah, when a very close third, and he won at Leopardstown two weeks before that, and was second at the Curragh. So, he’s a brave horse, and I was just worried about the ground as he’s effective on a slightly quicker surface.

“He was a very immature horse in the early days and took a long time to come to hand, but patience paid dividends.”

Livio Milo benefited from a fine ride by Chris Hayes when taking the Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF Maiden. The Moyglare gelding arrived on the back of three runner-up finishes and certainly deserved this change of luck.

After traveling well to the entrance to the straight, Hayes asked for maximum effort from the gelding, and he ran on well to keep the fast-finishing Nelda at bay.

“The plan worked out perfect,” said Weld. “He’s probably better over a mile than seven furlongs, and that’s why the plan was to push on and get first run in the straight. And that’s what we did. He battled hard, got a good ride, and did what we thought he’d do.

“I love horses to get into a rhythm coming down the hill because so many horses get unbalanced. When they get balanced down the hill, they get a rhythm, and it carries them up the hill.”

Three times in the last nine runnings of the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden, the winner has gone on to Classic success and in the Paddy Twomey-trained Purple Lily, winner of this renewal, we may have seen a filly with the potential to scale similar heights.

Bred by Brendan O’Neill and prepared by Brian O’Connell for her breeze-up, where she was picked up by Twomey, she did much wrong in the early part of the race and yet was able to quicken up twice for Billy Lee to catch the similarly promising Tannola.

“She’s a very nice filly,” said Twomey. “Alan (O’Flynn, owner) asked me to buy a filly at the two-year-old sales and I kept telling him to wait. When we got to Fairyhouse, I gave him a choice of two and he picked this one.

“Brian (O’Connell) did a fabulous job with her. She breezed very nicely, had a lovely action on the day and a lovely temperament and did everything well. And Brian recommended her highly, and luckily Alan decided he’d buy her. Hopefully, she can go on to bigger and better things.”

Willie Mullins, who had a double on Monday, wasn’t long in repeating the feat as he took the first two races. Responsible for four of the nine runners in the listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle, the market spoke particularly strongly in favour of Absurde but he disappointed and it was 12-1 chance Arctic Fly, ridden by Sean O’Keeffe, who picked up the pieces for the Closutton team.

Mullins’ second winner was Sharjah, who made a winning chasing debut in the Latin Quarter Beginners’ Chase. A 1-4 chance to stamp his class on proceedings, the ten-year-old impressed with the way he coped with getting in close to a couple of his obstacles. While it is late in his career to be embarking on a chasing career, on this evidence the former Galway Hurdle winner has plenty left to give.

Quite a gamble was landed in the caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap when Bells On Her Toes justified support from an overnight high of 9-1 to 7-2 favouritism. The four-year-old filly, ridden by Cian Horgan and trained by Andy Slattery, travelled sweetly all the way and quickened away close home to win with a considerable amount in hand.

Colin Keane got off the mark for the week by taking the finale, the Caulfield Industrial Handicap, aboard the Jarleth Fahey-trained Complete Fiction. Bringing the 4-1 joint favourite wide and late, he collared Arch Enemy and Khafaaq in the shadow of the post.