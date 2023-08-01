O'Brien remains mystified by Auguste Rodin's King George flop

Sent off the 9-4 favourite in a stellar field at Ascot, Ryan Moore was sending out distress signals very early and ultimately allowed the colt to come home in his own time.
O'Brien remains mystified by Auguste Rodin's King George flop

JEKYLL AND HYDE: Auguste Rodin has sandwiched a Derby double with two below-par runs this season. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 17:08
Nick Robson

Aidan O'Brien is still at a loss to explain the performance of dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin in Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Having finished only 12th of 14 when favourite for the 2000 Guineas, O'Brien never lost faith and produced a terrific training performance to get him back in top shape to win the Derby.

The son of Japanese stallion Deep Impact then followed up in the Irish Derby at the Curragh, making him the first since Harzand in 2016 to win both Classics.

Sent off the 9-4 favourite in a stellar field at Ascot, Ryan Moore was sending out distress signals very early and ultimately allowed the colt to come home in his own time.

Several theories have been raised since the race as to his disappointing display, including the fact that the only other time he took a plane to England he ran no race in the Guineas. But as of yet, nothing untoward has come to light.

Speaking on Tuesday, O'Brien said: "He was a little bit stiff, but that's it.

"As of now, there's been nothing strange that has shown up.

"We'll just continue to monitor him and see how he is over the next week."

More in this section

Talking horses: Jim Crowley could face expensive penalty after Hukum joy Talking horses: Jim Crowley could face expensive penalty after Hukum joy
Teed Up another example of Emmet Mullins' excellence Teed Up another example of Emmet Mullins' excellence
Galway day two tips: Absurde can prove himself a class apart Galway day two tips: Absurde can prove himself a class apart
<p>Hukum (right) ridden by jockey Jim Crowley on their way to winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes during the QIPCO King George Day at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.</p>

Crowley shoulders 'huge punishment' for winning ride on Hukum

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd