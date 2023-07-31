Teed Up another example of Emmet Mullins' excellence

Few, if any, in the sport of National Hunt racing will step out from the shadow of Willie Mullins but his nephew, Emmet, has made quite the name for himself in a relatively short time training, and his excellence was once again on show on day one of the Galway festival when Teed Up landed the featured Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders’ Handicap in the hands of Ray Barron.

This has been the plan for quite some time and the smoothness of the success showed just how knowledgeable and capable the young Grand National-winning trainer is. Teed Up, who carries the familiar colours of the local Mee family, won over hurdles at this meeting in 2022 but thereafter had his focus switched to the level.

Off from a huge run in second place in the November Handicap at Doncaster until last month, he made a most pleasing comeback in Tramore and that put him spot-on for this assignment. The race could hardly have gone any better for him as he cruised around, led early in the straight and, despite idling in front, won with a nice bit up his sleeve.

“The weather came for us — it didn’t suit a lot of others,” said Mullins. “He’s a proper little dinger of a horse, and he has such a good record around here. He tries his heart out and he’s a great little asset to the team.

“The reason we bought him was because of his Ballybrit form (when trained by Ken Condon) and he’s paid off his purchase in spades.

“Ray was very good on him. He hadn’t ridden for me before and I didn’t want to overload him with instructions. I just told him to take his time and that if he got a gap on the hill, to make sure you go out, not in. He was very good, and he had a willing partner.”

Predictably, Willie Mullins had his say on the day’s proceedings, completing a first-and-last-race double. Like mother, like son, his Mystical Power emulated his illustrious dam, Annie Power, by winning at this festival. Sure, the circumstances were much different — she won a bumper, he won a novice hurdle — and there is an ocean to cross if he’s to achieve even half of what she achieved, but there was a certain swagger to his performance.

He raced too freely and, likely consequently, made numerous small mistakes at the hurdles, but he burst through a small gap, full of running, to challenge coming out of the dip and thereafter proved to be in a different league.

In terms of gauging just how good he could be, this race was far more revealing than his bumper debut and it was no surprise, post-race, to hear his trainer putting a Grade One in his not-too-distant future.

“That was a huge performance compared to his bumper performance,” said Mullins. “He likes jumping but there is a lot of improvement left in his jumping as he made at least three mistakes.

“I didn’t ask him too much at home. Enda Bolger did a lot of schooling with him before he came to us, and he said he was very good, and we took him at his word.

“I wouldn’t have said he had shown us any more at home than he had before Ballinrobe, but I’d say he’s just improving with age. He’s growing up and is coming together nicely. We might look at the Royal Bond (Grade One Novice Hurdle, December 3, Fairyhouse) for him.”

Mullins doubled up when My Great Mate took the Monami Construction Bumper. For Patrick Mullins, it wasn’t a comfortable ride aboard a keen-going partner, but the rider’s strength came to the fore as he managed to keep a little for the finish. Getting everything from the grey, he saw off the challenge of the well-touted and heavily backed Arctic Gale.

JP McManus, owner of Mystical Power, had further reason for celebration when Neveradullmoment justified 4-1 favouritism in the second race, the Easyfix Handicap Hurdle. Local jockey Danny Gilligan, taking a valuable 7lbs from the Philip Dempsey-trained six-year-old, oozed confidence throughout and while his mount jumped higher than ideal on occasion, it was plain sailing all the way to the line.

In one of the few surviving mixed meetings, the focus switched to the Flat for race three, the Claregalwayhotel.ie Irish EBF Maiden, and Mythology made it three consecutive winning favourites with an overdue success. Switched out late by Dylan Browne McMonagle, Joseph O’Brien’s 93-rated colt picked up smartly and readily held the run of promising newcomer Sea The Polaris. A group race in Deauville in a few weeks is next on the agenda for the son of Starspangledbanner.

Rio Largo ran out a convincing winner of the claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap, arriving late on the scene to land the spoils for Luke Comer and jockey Declan McDonogh.

Shane Foley was seen to great effect aboard Youcrackmeup in the Eventus Handicap. He had to encourage Jessica Harrington’s filly to take an early lead but once in that position, his partner settled into a good rhythm and picked up well under pressure to see off the strong-travelling Astar by four lengths.