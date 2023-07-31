Talking horses: Jim Crowley could face expensive penalty after Hukum joy

What 99.9% of fans and professionals alike saw at Ascot on Saturday was a thrilling and compelling duel to the line in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Jim Crowley and Hukum edged past Westover in a contest that deserves to be remembered as one of the best in a storied race’s long history.

What the members of the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA’s) whip review committee are likely to see when they study the replay at their weekly meeting on Tuesday, however, is Crowley using his whip at least eight, and possibly nine, times on the way to victory.

As a result, Crowley could face a 20-day ban, which would rule him out of the four-day Ebor meeting at York in three weeks’ time, and a fine of £10,000 (€11,683), the maximum under the new rules.

Since Crowley’s book of rides on the Knavesmire would be likely to include Mostahdaf, the four-length Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner, in the £1m (€1.1m) International Stakes, the financial cost of his suspension could easily run to six figures. That seems ludicrously disproportionate for a ride that caused no offence at the time — quite the opposite, in fact, as the King George was widely acknowledged to be a wonderful advertisement for the sport.

Speculation that Crowley could be facing a lengthy ban prompted Angus Gold, racing manager for Hukum’s owner, Sheikha Hissa al Maktoum, to describe the BHA’s latest attempt to produce a definitive, line-in-the-sand regime on the whip as “an utter disgrace” in Monday’s Racing Post. One can only imagine the language that might have been used if Crowley had appeared to go four strokes over the six-stroke limit rather than three, and the sport had currently been waiting to find out if Hukum was to be stripped of his victory.

Perhaps by coincidence, or perhaps not, the BHA announced some tweaks to the whip rules and penalties on Monday afternoon after a six-month review of the new regime alongside the Professional Jockeys’ Association(PJA) and a group of senior riders. The penalty for going one stroke over the limit — six on the Flat, seven over jumps — could be as little as two days if a rider has had 200 rides since a previous whip offence.

Referral for a “totting up” hearing after a series of breaches will now be triggered by four offences in a six-month period, rather than three. The doubling of penalties for Class 2 races will now only apply to those worth £150,000 (€175,300).

The latest tweaks would have made no difference in respect to the King George and there will still be an unfortunate and unnecessary post-script to a fabulous race, above all for Crowley, who is likely to end up with a punishment that is disproportionate to his supposed crime.

But it was also inevitable the BHA would end up in a tricky spot such as this when it decided to take a quantitative, stroke-counting approach to what is often a more subtle, qualitative issue.

Once you set a stroke limit, it is all but certain to decrease over time, as jockeys will always ride up to, and occasionally overstep, the mark. A sudden spate of breaches can then be enough to prompt a review of the rules and a cut in the stroke limit. Once you are down to half a dozen or so, a big hike in the penalties is the only realistic option. From the regulator’s point of view, it is akin to being slowly suffocated by a python, as every struggle to find a way out only tightens the grip.

It is only fair to point out that the BHA is hardly unique in its approach — the stroke limit in France is even lower — but it is a stark contrast to the regime in Hong Kong where they take a similar view on whip abuse to that adopted by the Supreme court Justice Potter Stewart when asked to define hardcore porn: “I know it when I see it.”

From racing’s point of view, perhaps the only positive aspect of the injustice that will apparently be dumped on Crowley is that it will be several days removed from the race itself. The shift away from race-day penalties to a committee handing out whip rulings once or twice a week has at least ensured that Sunday’s headlines included “Hukum edges Westover in classic King George duel”, and not “Whip furore overshadows Hukum win”.

There have already been rumblings from the PJA about the unfairness of the new penalties around whip offences, which include a doubling of the suspension if an offence occurs in a Class 1 or Class 2 race. That is certainly a point that deserves close consideration. It may also be worth pondering how close the sport came to a post-hoc disqualification of the winner, for a ride that caused not one whiff of offence at the time.

Contests like Saturday’s King George are a rare and precious reminder of why so many of us are captivated by horse racing. If Crowley’s winning ride proves to be such an extreme breach of the rules that it merits a 20-day ban and a six-figure fine, then it is the BHA, and not Crowley, that has urgent issues to address.

