Galway day two tips: Absurde can prove himself a class apart

Willie Mullins, who has saddled four of the last eight winners of the listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle, is clearly intent on adding a fifth win in nine as he is responsible for four of the nine runners in Tuesday’s renewal.

All four come here on the back of at least one win over hurdles, but Absurde, who is the mount of Paul Townend, is potentially different grade and he can land the spoils.

His only outing to date over hurdles came in May at Killarney and while he had to be asked a question to get on top that day, he was galloping strongly at the line. He went from there to Ascot, for the Copper Horse Handicap, and while he was no measure for stablemate Vauban, it was a fine effort in the circumstances.

There is a small concern that Tuesday's two-mile trip will be on the sharp side for him but he has great potential in this sphere and can prove too good for his rivals. Stablemate Williamstowndancer can give him most to think about.

It should be a bright start to the day for Mullins as Sharjah has what looks to be a penalty kick in the Latin Quarter Beginners’ Chase. Ten years of age is late in the day to be starting off over fences, but he is different class to his rivals and, with a clear round of jumping, he will prevail.

The feature on day two is the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Premier Handicap and Salt Lake City can land the spoils for Aidan O’Brien and Seamie Heffernan. A winner of one of his four outings at two, he was touched off in a listed race on his return to action.

Out of luck in a similar race next time, he contested a Group 2 last time and didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running. Noted running on well, it suggested he could be open to further improvement and, with a little luck this time, he will play a leading role.

Alanya was most impressive on her debut for Tom Gibney and despite dropping back in trip, she can also have a hand in the finish.

The Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF Maiden provides an opportunity for Livio Milo to end a frustrating sequence of runner-up finishes. Dermot Weld’s Lope De Vega colt appreciates plenty of cut in the ground and if he can step up even a little bit on his best effort on similar conditions, he will be hard to beat.

Conditions are unknown for the filly Nelda but if she were to deal with them well, she would be a leading player. She was just behind Pier Pressure at Naas but was a real eye-catcher next time out in a Group 3 in which she only got going as they approached the winning line.

In the caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap, conditions will be ideal for Plunkett and he comes here on the back of a fine effort in a fiercely competitive handicap at Leopardstown.