Ballinrobe report: Donohoe celebrates double-double success

Dick Donohoe, who registered the first double of his long training career with Magnetic North and Vischio in Tramore two weeks ago, repeated the achievement, with the same two horses in Ballinrobe last night.

Pride of place must go to versatile, six-year-old mare Vischio who made all the running under a well-judged ride by Mikey Sheehy to land the featured Plat The Tote Exacta On Every Race Handicap, seeing off Last Ammo by three lengths to record her third win on the level, in addition to three hurdles.

“Days like this make it all worthwhile,” declared Donohoe, “They’ve been in super form since Tramore. This mare got an easy lead and won well – she’ll got to Galway now, for a mares handicap hurdle on the Wednesday.”

Apprentice Adam Caffrey celebrated his 20th birthday when winning the opening Tote Fantasy Who’s In Your Stable Claiming Race on one of his favourite horses, the Donohoe-trained Magnetic North, who made all to complete a claiming hat-trick.

“I rode my first ever winner on him and this is the fifth time he has won for me,” said Caffrey, while Donohoe added, “He’s in top order. The trip was a bit on the short side, but he finds plenty and did it well.”

Magnetic North and Adam Caffrey win the Tote Claiming Race at Ballinrobe.

Magnetic North was subsequently acquired by claiming specialist James McAuley.

Gary Carroll reached the 37-winner mark for the campaign when well-backed 9/4 favourite Moonlit Mist, trained by Joe Murphy, made all to take the Tote Always SP Of Better At Ballinrobe Maiden, beating Nostringsattached.

“She’s a stayer, by a sire I love (Australia) and there should be more improvement to come,” said the winning trainer, “I hope the handicapper leaves her on 75, but he probably won’t.”

Champion-jockey Colin Keane joined Carroll on 37 winners for the campaign when pouncing on Jarlath Fahey’s consistent filly Yokkell in the Tote Download The App Handicap.

The 5/2 favourite challenged turning for home, was soon in front and dug deep to beat top-weight Comfort Line by a length and three-quarters, prompting Keane to comment, "She’s a consistent filly and ideal for here – you need to jump, travel and stay going. And the short-run-in suits her.”

Tom Gibney has his eye on a three-year-old handicap in Galway on Monday for Booyea, who made it two wins from his last three starts, under top-weight and Gavin Ryan, in the Tote.ie Never Beaten By SP Handicap.

“He’s a lovely big horse and it’s great to win with him again, particularly for his owner/breeders,” said Gibney. “Gavin says he’s not fully focused on the job, so there should be more to come from him. We’ll think about jumping later on and he should make a nice four-year-old next year.”

Always prominent under Gavin Ryan, the Galileo Gold gelding, sent off 2/1 favourite, dug deep in the closing stages to hold longshot La Tulipe Noire by a length.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Banned, a 14-race maiden, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, belatedly opened her account when taking the concluding Bet With The Tote At Ballinrobe Maiden, holding Surprise Package by a half-length, to become the fifth successful favourite of the night.