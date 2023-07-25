Ballinrobe preview: Can’t Stop Smiling can cheer up punters

Successful on her last two visits to Ballinrobe, Can’t Stop Smiling might be capable of defying the handicapper and completing a hat-trick in the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle at the western venue.

Trained by Aidan Howard for JP McManus, the five-year-old Walk In The Park mare won twice on good ground during May but has coped with an easier surface in the past. As a mare who has only run six times, she’s open to more improvement.

Howard’s charge has worn a hood in each of her starts and got off the mark here in early May when powering clear to beat Skip Mahler by 12 lengths.

That win was achieved a mark of 100. The mare progressed to score again, off a 13lb higher mark four weeks later, landing the competitive Monroes Tavern John Monroe Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle at the expense of Vischio (who went on to score on the level in Tramore) and Royal Eagle.

Today, Can’t Stop Smiling drops in grade, off a 6lb higher mark, and, if she in the same sort of form, should take plenty of beating.

The biggest threat to the selection might be top-weight As Tears Go By, one of two runners for Gordon Elliott and, like the selection, bidding for a hat-trick following wins at Clonmel and Wexford, where he beat I A Connect narrowly.

Willie Mullins has sent three bumper horses to Ballinrobe this season and has triumphed with each of them.

His Master Pink will be a popular choice for tonight’s finale as he attempts to build on his debut second to the highly-regarded Down Memory Lane at Fairyhouse in February.

His conqueror had won a ‘point’ for the Fogartys before being bought by JP McManus to join the Cullentra team, and third Wallpark, subsequently purchased to join Elliott’s team, went on to take a bumper in Downpatrick.

That sort of form should make this home-bred Beat Hollow gelding tough to beat, with Peter Fahey’s debutant Soleil Couchant the main threat.

All eyes will be on the Josh Halley-trained Wordsworth when he makes his hurdling debut in the opener, the Breaffy House Resort Maiden Hurdle.

This son of Galileo (rated in the region of 106 on the level) had his first start for current connections when finishing fourth to Powerful Aggie in His Majesty’s Plate (listed) at Down Royal last month.

But he’s better known for his exploits for Aidan O’Brien, particularly his second to Hurricane Lane in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and a third to the same Godolphin horse in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, both in 2021.

The Coolmore/Ballydoyle team didn’t expect Wordsworth, a tough stayer, to rock up in Ballinrobe for a maiden hurdle as a five-year-old. But he’s undoubtedly a fascinating jumping recruit and, if he adapts well to the new discipline, he should be difficult to beat.