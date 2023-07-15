Ruby Walsh: Racing’s TV availability to Irish fan base under real threat

I can remember the days when you checked the racing results in the betting shop window and moved on to checking them on Teletext until phone line commentaries arrived and you could listen to races live.

I didn’t know what the tracks which weren’t on the RTÉ, BBC, ITV or Channel 4 roster looked like before I physically went there myself because it was the age of non-dedicated racing TV channels. I also remember hurrying from home to watch the last two races from Cheltenham in our local betting shop because that was the only option when the terrestrial coverage finished.

I never thought those days could return because of technology’s progress. Still, listening to my colleagues at Racing TV, for whom I work, and reading the thoughts of Matthew Imi of Sky Sports Racing, the days of daily racing being available on dedicated channels in Ireland are under real threat.

The proposed draft of the Gambling Regulation Bill threatens both channels’ ability to broadcast in Ireland because of the blanket ban on gambling advertising, sponsorships and branding from 5.30am to 9pm.

I agree with the objectives of the gambling regulation bill and believe in measures that will protect those at risk from gambling harm.

Still, no matter how hard anyone tries, horse racing will always be intrinsically linked to betting. Nobody has ever asked me on the street, in a restaurant, shop, airport or on the way into a racecourse how a race would develop, how I planned to beat some of the opposition, or how I thought jockeys might play their hand. They simply always ask for a winner.

I have never watched any other sport, outside of greyhound racing, that displays the betting prices of the competitors alongside their names. In theory, every athletic race is the human equivalent of a horse race, only we never know, in betting price terms, who is the favourite. But, for as long as I can remember, something like 11/4, 100/30 or 1/1 fav has appeared beside a horse’s name on every caption I have ever seen on TV.

I can watch horse racing for the joy of the race, and so do plenty of other people, many with an interest in or connection to those taking part. Still, most people watch racing because they want to bet on it, and the income derived from that funds all our racecourses and the two channels that show us every race from Ireland and Britain daily.

There is no doubt, and never will be, that gambling needs to be regulated. It has the potential, for some people, to cause harm, and one problem gambler is one too many. However, when you look at the age demographic of racegoers and viewers, will the proposed bill have the desired effect it is being drafted to obtain?

Ninety-seven percent of Sky Sports Racing viewers are over the age of 24, and Racing TV is a subscription-only channel for those over 18 years of age. That doesn’t seem to have registered with the policymakers, and the channels would have to create a new station without gambling advertising to broadcast in Ireland.

The ones we watch now will continue in the UK, wherever they are shown globally, and north of our border. That means a new separate channel for us, which neither will find economically viable, and will force them to turn our signal off.

Neither channel is aimed at a young audience, and considerable evidence shows that racing is not a driver of problem gambling. But, for horse racing fans, the baby may be thrown out with the bathwater.

The ramifications of the proposed bill could be detrimental to Irish Racing because TV coverage is the lifeblood of the sport, and there is a considerable risk the sport will lose its exposure to its core audience: the Irish people.

Potentially, Irish viewers could find themselves in a position where they are forced to watch daily racing in their local betting shop, possibly via some black-market dodgy box or on bookmaker websites. However big the racing industry is, its shop window, via racing viewership, is in real danger of becoming very small.

In a recent Deloitte report, the industry created over 30,000 jobs with a value of €2.46bn to the Irish economy. The growth in the value of media rights in the last 20 years has enabled our 26 racecourses to gain a sound financial footing, and while it will never be an Olympic sport, it is one we have a massive influence on globally.

Nobody I consider a friend or colleague wishes harm on any other person and the gambling regulation bill is being drafted for all the right reasons, but the fine print is always where the detail lies.

Dedicated racing channels won’t survive in Ireland unless there is an exemption to the gambling advertising ban. If you believe that ban to be a step in the right direction, then fair enough - we live in a democracy. If you don’t think so, now is the time to speak up.

A campaign orchestrated by Racing TV saw around 5,000 racing fans write to their local MPs in the UK on potential threats from their Gambling Review, and there is evidence that the resulting raised awareness and concerns had an impact on their White Paper.

You can make a difference, so please take the time to write to your local TD on your concerns that Ireland could lose televised horse racing coverage. I have. You can find/email your TD via www.oireachtas.ie/en/members.

We all know the world has become smaller, so do we need to cut ourselves off from it? Is pushing viewers to bookmakers’ websites the answer this Bill wants to achieve? Seeing is believing, and that’s where people will be forced to watch.