Jessica Harrington: 'I’ve got my energy back now and I really feel great'

Want to know just how revered Jessica Harrington is as a trailblazer and icon in the world of horseracing? Consider this.

Michelle Payne was the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015, though Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci will never remember it as fondly due to the horror passage of their fast-finishing runner-up Max Dynamite.

Payne’s remarkable story was turned into a film and she has been a popular and engaging advocate, interviewee and analyst ever since.

When speaking on the latest Luck On Sunday edition, the Aussie legend detailed her intended trips to Coolmore, the Curragh, and Joseph O’Brien’s yard during a flying visit to the land of her forefathers.

After listing the confirmed outings, Payne, whose sole ride in Ireland came on board Love To Dance in the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes at Cork for Aidan O’Brien in 2008, concluded by stating her desire to ride out for the “remarkable” boss of Commonstown Stables.

Game recognises game they say, but perhaps in becoming accustomed to Harrington smashing glass ceilings as an event rider, when she was selected for two Olympic Games, or as a racehorse trainer, where she has Gold Cups, Champion Hurdles, Champion Chases, Classics and Group 1s nestled side by side on her CV, we forgot that her impact went way beyond our little sphere.

Two days after expressing her fervent wish, Payne was getting legged up on Galileo’s Compass under the watchful eye of an icon.

Harrington was positively ebullient and why wouldn’t she be? The horses are running well and Villanova Queen won at Royal Ascot last week.

The main reason for her positivity is that she is emerging from a pretty dark time since being diagnosed with breast cancer in October. The treatment and subsequent surgery went well though and she considers herself out the other side.

“We’ve got through and I’m feeling great now, really good,” said Harrington at her yard yesterday morning. “I think I’m nearly back to normal because I’ve got my energy back now and I really feel great. And I’m lucky, I got through it all and that’s the main thing.”

The renowned Harrington bloody-mindedness undoubtedly was a factor in her recovery. Sentimentality or getting maudlin about the past or what might have been, isn’t her bag.

“I’m just like that,” she says, shrugging her shoulders. “What motivates me? I suppose I like succeeding and I like winning and I like doing well. I like to get better at what I’m doing. That’s what I really like doing.

“Only looking forward, don’t look back. Keep looking to what you are going to do. It’s very easy to look back and get negative so you want to keep looking forward.

“Having had the cancer, I’m probably more focused on wanting to do things. I suppose in a way, it did sort of raise the question that you could get ill and then the question was: ‘Am I gonna beat this?’ That makes you want more because that keeps you going.

“My attitude was to go about the treatment, and that I’m going to beat this.”

There is still much she wants to do and win at 76 and she jokes of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby being on her “bucket list”. In Sprewell, she has a shot this Sunday.

Sport has always been a passion and when not outside with the horses or mowing the lawn, she is glued to the TV.

“I watch all sports. I even ended up yesterday watching the Women’s Ashes. Cricket I don’t normally do but that actually was great fun. I’d watch golf, I watch tennis, I watch snooker. Not so much hurling and GAA (Gaelic football), I find the hurling so quick that I can’t see where the ball is! I watch soccer, I love rugby. I’d rather watch sport than anything else, especially live sport.

“Last Sunday night week, I was going from one channel to the next between the PGA and the women’s (Meijer LPGA Classic won by Leona Maguire). The only thing I don’t like in sport is I don’t like wrestling and I don’t like boxing.

“I love live sport. Very rarely will I watch recorded sport because I know the result and it’s not the same. I like to watch it live.”

Later on, we are treated to a glimpse into the decision-making process that daughters Kate and Emma have often marvelled at. They are key players in the operation and have a significant input but have often admitted after a victory that they had questioned their mother’s sanity running the horse in that race.

“Everyone puts up their case and it’s great. It’s just a question of making up your mind and sometimes if you have less time to think you make a better decision. Your first decision is your best decision. I always say that. If you’ve any doubts, don’t talk yourself into it. Instinct is a huge part of it. It’s what you feel and think.

“You make some terrible decisions. Don’t worry, we all do that. But it’s just a feeling. You go with your gut.”

Back then to Michelle Payne. What was it like to have her in the yard for the morning?

“I’m always delighted when I’ve someone extra to ride out.”

Business as usual.