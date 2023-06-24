'I'm just too tired to cry!' - Dettori says farewell to Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori may have come away empty handed from the final day of his last ever Royal Ascot - but the affection felt for the rider was still palpable throughout the racecourse that has been the scene of so much success.

The Italian will bow out at the end of the year, meaning his tour of this season's fixtures is a farewell to the sport he has dominated for decades.

The Gold Cup is the feature race of the five days and Dettori's triumph seemed to be fated as he guided John and Thady Gosden's Courage Mon Ami to victory when rolling the dice for the last time on Thursday.

The remainder of the week could not reach quite the same high note in terms of his rides, but there was another significant moment as the jockey and his wife were a part of the royal procession that is led by the King and Queen from Windsor Castle to the course.

"I was sad this morning but once I was up and running doing things, I went to Windsor Castle to have lunch with the King and the Queen," Dettori said.

"I didn't eat at all, I had a full-fat Coca Cola and I looked across and the King wasn't eating himself. We were both fasting, I don't know why because I was riding and he wasn't - he must be on a diet!

"It's been really amazing, I've been pulled left, right and centre by everyone, cheered by everyone so it's been very overwhelming, but I haven't had time to get emotional. I'll enjoy this moment, I'm looking forward to a nice beer actually - but don't tell anyone that!

"The royal procession was amazing, to see all the people there. Then I rode in five races back-to-back, I'm done!

"It was an amazing experience to look at the grandstand. The whole ride here, the love the people have for the royals, flags, kids, picnics next to the road, banners, shouting, cheering - amazing. I was the last carriage so by the time they got to me they forgot! But it was an amazing experience."

Dettori has recorded 81 Royal Ascot victories and though there is some sadness at leaving it behind, he is not short of memories as second only to Lester Piggott as the most successful rider the showpiece fixture has ever seen

"It's 81 and every one is special. I'd be here all day talking about all of them, but the last Gold Cup was the biggest race of the week and to win that was amazing," he said.

"My wife is presenting the last trophy and she's cross with me that I'm not riding! It will take a while to sink in, but you've got to look at the positive side of it, I've had a real good time.

"This week has been so hard, but I loved it. It hasn't hit me yet that it's my last Royal Ascot because it's been so good, I won the Gold Cup, had four winners, got past 80 which is what I wanted to do. I'm sure I will be sad, but for now I'm just too tired to cry!

I'm looking forward to a nice dinner, I will take a few days off with my wife and then regroup and start again.

"It has been sensational. I can still claim that I retired second at the all-time best meeting in the world.

"I'm not going to die! I'm riding another four months so don't make me feel sad, I'm still around!"

Ryan Moore took the honours in the last race of the meeting - receiving his trophy from Catherine Dettori - and indeed for the week as he was crowned top jockey for the 10th time. He paid a warm tribute to his long-time colleague and rival.

"It's hard to know what to say, we'll miss him, but he still has a bit to go yet," he said.

"I remember Frankie riding for my grandfather when I was small, the reality is he is the most beautiful rider you've ever seen and if you wanted to build a jockey that is how you'd build one.

"He's an unbelievable talent, he's a tough boy as well. He's always wanted to be at the top and he's stayed there for 35 years - that takes some doing."