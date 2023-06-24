O'Brien and Moore crowned Kings of Royal Ascot again

Aidan O'Brien was landing his 12th trainer title and Ryan Moore his 10th jockeys' crown following his six victories - fittingly taking the closing race, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dawn Rising.
O'Brien and Moore crowned Kings of Royal Ascot again

KINGS OF ROYAL ASCOT: Aidan O'Brien was landing his 12th trainer title and Ryan Moore his 10th jockeys' crown following his six victories. 

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 21:58
Molly Hunter

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore picked up the top trainer and jockey awards for the week at Royal Ascot.

Finishing with four winners, O'Brien was landing his 12th trainer title and Moore his 10th jockeys' crown following his six victories - fittingly taking the closing race, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dawn Rising.

The highlight for both was the emphatic success of Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening afternoon.

O'Brien said: "It is a privilege for us, we are in a very privileged position and really appreciate it.

"The team make it all happen for us all. We really appreciate it, it's great to be a part of it.

"It's very special for the two lads (Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien) to have winners as well. We know how difficult it is - we came here a lot of years with a lot of horses and didn't have any winners. It's very, very competitive, fiercely competitive. When you come here and have a winner, it's such a privilege.

"I suppose it is very hard to get away from Paddington (as highlight), he looks very different. I know Ryan was always taken by him and I think he was really blown away. He has come out of the race fine.

"We had plenty of placed horses too, and we have been delighted that they were placed."

Saluting Moore, O'Brien added: "Ryan is a superstar, that's the word that describes him best."

Moore said: "I had good rides, and I would have liked a few more (winners). Aidan's horses have been in great form. I'd like to think it has been, and hope it has been, a good week for racing."

More in this section

Royal Ascot 2023 - Day Four - Ascot Racecourse Oisin Murphy returns to Ascot winners’ enclosure with Shaquille after long ban
Dettori lands 80th Royal Ascot win with Porta Fortuna Dettori lands 80th Royal Ascot win with Porta Fortuna
Royal Ascot 2023 - Day Three - Ascot Racecourse Dettori and Courage Mon Ami land brilliant Gold Cup victory
<p>FAREWELL TO ASCOT: Frankie Dettori bids farewell as he completes his last Royal Ascot. Pic: Healy Racing</p>

'I'm just too tired to cry!' - Dettori says farewell to Royal Ascot

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd