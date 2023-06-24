O'Brien and Moore crowned Kings of Royal Ascot again

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore picked up the top trainer and jockey awards for the week at Royal Ascot.

Finishing with four winners, O'Brien was landing his 12th trainer title and Moore his 10th jockeys' crown following his six victories - fittingly taking the closing race, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dawn Rising.

The highlight for both was the emphatic success of Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening afternoon.

O'Brien said: "It is a privilege for us, we are in a very privileged position and really appreciate it.

"The team make it all happen for us all. We really appreciate it, it's great to be a part of it.

"It's very special for the two lads (Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien) to have winners as well. We know how difficult it is - we came here a lot of years with a lot of horses and didn't have any winners. It's very, very competitive, fiercely competitive. When you come here and have a winner, it's such a privilege.

"I suppose it is very hard to get away from Paddington (as highlight), he looks very different. I know Ryan was always taken by him and I think he was really blown away. He has come out of the race fine.

"We had plenty of placed horses too, and we have been delighted that they were placed."

Saluting Moore, O'Brien added: "Ryan is a superstar, that's the word that describes him best."

Moore said: "I had good rides, and I would have liked a few more (winners). Aidan's horses have been in great form. I'd like to think it has been, and hope it has been, a good week for racing."