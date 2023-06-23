Tahiyra and Little Big Bear ready to shine on day four of Royal Ascot 

Frankie Dettori made his final Gold Cup ride a winning one when Courage Mon Ami landed the day three feature. The speedsters take centre stage on day three.

Star attraction

A brilliant winner of the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes as a two-year-old, Tahiyra ran a cracker in defeat when beaten half a length by Mawj in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her seasonal reappearance, the front pair pulling miles clear of their rivals.

On the back of that fine effort, Tahiyra was sent off the 2-5 favourite to go one better in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Dermot Weld’s filly did just that, beating Mediate by a length and a half.

She’s clearly a very talented filly and the suspicion is the best is still to come. With Mawj a late defection from Friday’s Coronation Stakes, the stage is set for Tahiyra to put up a show.

Best bet

The Commonwealth Cup is the first of two Group 1 prizes up for grabs on day four of Royal Ascot and Little Big Bear is incredibly difficult to oppose in this six furlong sprint.

A spectacularly impressive seven-length winner of the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes on his final start as a two-year-old, the No Nay Never colt made his first start as a three-year-old in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Nothing went right on that occasion and it was no surprise that Team Ballydoyle quickly abandoned the mile experiment and reverted back to sprinting. Equally, it was no surprise that the speedy Little Big Bear got back to winning ways back over six furlongs at Haydock last time out.

In Sakheer, Little Big Bear faces another Guineas non-stayer but Aidan O’Brien’s charge has already proven himself a top-class Group 1 horse and is fancied to prove too speedy for his main market rival.

Best each-way option

A number of bubbles will be burst in the Albany Stakes, the opening race of the day, as nine of the 17 fillies set to go to post will bring an unbeaten record into this Group 3.

One of the unbeaten crew is Pretty Crystal, a Dubawi filly who won first time out at Ripon at the start of the month. More will obviously be required here but Richard Fahey has spoken positively about her work since that debut win and the Albany is a race that has produced a few big-priced winners over the last decade.

At odds of 25-1, Pretty Crystal looks a very fair each-way each-way play.

The main Irish contenders

The Albany field includes four Irish contenders, the most interesting of whom might be Michael O’Callaghan’s Navassa Island, a filly who was perhaps unlucky not to win on debut in a Naas Group 3 last month.

Porta Fortuna won that race and Donnacha O’Brien’s Caravaggio filly will have the assistance of Frankie Dettori in her bid to stretch her unbeaten record to three.

The Commonwealth Cup revolves around Little Big Bear while his stablemate Meditate looks the biggest threat to Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes.

Elsewhere on the card, Joseph O’Brien’s Okita Soushi has strong claims in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes, Jackie Oh could go close for Aidan O’Brien in the Sandringham Stakes while stablemate Continuous has a squeak in the King Edward VII Stakes.