Royal Ascot day three: Elite Status difficult to oppose in Norfolk Stakes

Eldar Eldarov has leading claims in the Gold Cup
Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 07:32
Darren Norris

Day two at Royal Ascot was notable for Irish champion jockey Colin Keane getting his first ever winner at Royal Ascot as Villanova Queen swooped to land the Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap for Jessica Harrington. The stayers take centre stage on day three.

Star attraction 

The Gold Cup is the headline act on day three of Royal Ascot and Eldar Eldarov is fancied to land the iconic staying prize. The Roger Varian-trained Dubawi colt won the Queen’s Vase at this meeting last year before going to claim Classic glory in the St Leger at Doncaster last September. It’s a slight concern that he disappointed when stepped up to two miles at Ascot on Champions Day but that was perhaps a case of one race too many rather than a case of stamina limitations being exposed.

He was turned over on his seasonal reappearance at York last month but that was under a penalty and the way he stayed on to get within a half-length of Giavellotto suggested a step up in trip ought to really suit. If he stays this marathon distance, he could be hard to stop.

Best bet 

Day two of Royal Ascot was tough going for punters but Elite Status can put the smile back on favourite-backers faces by surging to victory in the opening race on day three, the  Group 2 Norfolk Stakes. Victorious on debut on soft ground at Doncaster early last month, Karl Burke’s charge was seriously impressive when following up on quick ground at Sandown last time out. If he rocks up in the same form this time, it’ll take a mighty effort to lower his colours.

Best each-way option 

It hasn’t quite happened for Joseph O’Brien this week but it’s hard to see him going through the week without visiting the winner’s enclosure and Valiant King looks to have solid each-way claims in the King George V Stakes. Second at Leopardstown on his first start this season, the Roaring Lion colt went one better at Navan last time out and the way he hit the line over 10 furlongs that day suggested a step up in trip might see further improvement. He gets that today and a bold bid looks likely.

The main Irish contenders 

Aidan O’Brien runs eight horses across the card on day three and while the odds suggest Emily Dickinson in the Gold Cup is his most likely winner, Drumroll has leading claims in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Quotes to note 

Roger Varian, Eldar Eldarov trainer: “He's in great form and has done everything right and everything asked of him since his good run at York.” 

Oisin Murphy, Coltrane jockey: “I watched Yeats dominate the race, and Stradivarius, so it's great to be riding a horse who is probably going to go off favourite."

