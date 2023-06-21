Mostahdaf demolishes deep Prince of Wales's Stakes field

John and Thady Gosden's charge was a big-race winner in Saudi Arabia during the winter before running with real credit behind Japanese superstar Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic. 
Mostahdaf demolishes deep Prince of Wales's Stakes field

OUTSIDE SHOT: Mostahdaf ridden by Jim Crowley (second left) on their way to winning the Prince Of Wales's Stakes. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 16:56
Nick Robson and Molly Hunter

Mostahdaf produced a career-best to land a red-hot renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John and Thady Gosden's charge was a big-race winner in Saudi Arabia during the winter before running with real credit behind Japanese superstar Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic. 

But he was somewhat the forgotten horse here as the race was billed as a showdown between former Derby hero Adayar, Sir Michael Stoute's Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge and his Curragh conqueror Luxembourg.

However, it was the Shadwell-owned five-year-old who landed the spoils in tremendous fashion, to strike for the first time at the highest level.

Jim Crowley was content to bide his time in the early stages as Luxembourg and American raider Classic Causeway eyeballed each other on the front end, but the jockey found himself in the perfect spot to strike as the runners entered the home straight.

And as push came to shove for the main protagonists, the 10-1 winner cruised to the lead before extending his advantage in the closing stages, registering a deeply impressive four-length success.

The victory gave John Gosden his third victory in the past 10 years in the 10-furlong contest and his fifth overall, but his first in conjunction with son Thady.

More in this section

Royal Ascot 2023 - Day One - Ascot Racecourse Vauban opens up exciting options with Royal Ascot romp
Luxembourg can prevail in Prince Of Wales's cracker Luxembourg can prevail in Prince Of Wales's cracker
Another successful trip to Wexford for Watch House Cross  Another successful trip to Wexford for Watch House Cross 
<p>OFF THE MARK: Colin Keane got off the mark at Royal Ascot as Villanova Queen swooped to land the Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap. Pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images</p>

Villanova Queen rules for Keane and Harrington in Kensington Palace

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd