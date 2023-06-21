Luxembourg can prevail in Prince Of Wales's cracker

Aidan O’Brien stole the show on day one of Royal Ascot and the master of Ballydoyle looks well placed to enjoy further success on day two of Flat racing’s biggest festival.

Star attraction

The Prince Of Wales's Stakes is the main event of day two of Royal Ascot and features a cracking clash between Ballydoyle representative Luxembourg and Adayar, a horse who completed the Derby-King George double in 2021.

Should he come back to that form, Charlie Appleby’s charge will be a massive threat to Luxembourg but the best version of the Camelot colt is a formidable talent himself, evidenced by his Irish Champion Stakes victory last season and his Tattersalls Gold Cup triumph on his most recent start. Luxembourg made all to see off Bay Bridge by a half-length in that Curragh triumph and looks well placed to land a fourth Group 1 success.

Best bet

Frankie Dettori endured a frustrating afternoon on day one of his final Royal Ascot but the flamboyant Italian could get off the mark for the week on day two with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Gregory strongly fancied to land the spoils in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase.

Victorious on debut at Haydock at the end of April, the Golden Horn colt followed up with a decisive victory in a listed contest at Goodwood last time out. He has three furlongs further to travel today but he shapes as though the step up in trip will really suit and he should be able to stretch his unbeaten record to three.

Best each-way option

The Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap looks one of the trickiest races of day two but Lady Eros looking an appealing each-way price at 10-1. The War Front filly was steadily progressive as a three-year-old and took a step forward from her comeback run when winning at Yarmouth last time out. Partnered then, as she will be today, by Oisin Murphy, Lady Eros could go close for the Gosden team.

The main Irish contenders

Luxembourg is the headline Irish act on day two but Aidan O’Brien will also be hopeful that Johannes Brahms can do the business in the Windsor Castle Stakes while stablemate Peking Opera is not without a chance in the Queen’s Vase.

Joseph O’Brien runs nine horses across the card and Jumbly in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes looks his best chance of a day two winner.

Quotes to note

Aidan O’Brien, Luxembourg trainer: “I'm happy with him and he progressed nicely at the Curragh from the first day to the second. I was delighted he made the running which leaves him versatile as to tactics in the race."

Thady Gosden, Gregory joint-trainer: “He is a classy performer and we were delighted with his run at Goodwood. He looks a staying type and we feel he will improve over a mile and three-quarters.”