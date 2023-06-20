Paddington looks to have greater scope for improvement

Shortly after her coronation 70 years ago the late Queen Elizabeth attended Royal Ascot to watch her horse Choir Boy win the Hunt Cup. Her enthusiasm for her own meeting never diminished and was rewarded by a couple of dozen winners through the years.

Her son and heir didn’t inherit her obsession with thoroughbreds and has already begun to thin out the royal bloodstock holdings but will still be hoping that one of his eight entries can do a job. None of them look topflight and probably won’t feature in any of the clashes likely to be remembered when the next man up is crowned. Clashes such as these.

TUESDAY

St James's Palace Stakes (4.20pm): Chaldean v Paddington; possible party pooper: Cicero’s Gift

The James's Palace Stakes normally seals the top three-year-old colt miler of the season as it tends to attract the winners of the Irish and English Guineas and often the best of the French colts too.

Chaldean, a son of the increasingly influential sire Frankel, attempts to emulate his father by adding a win here to his Guineas victory in May. Trained by Andrew Balding,the flashy chestnut triumphed in a muddling race at Newmarket which was as notable for the dire performances of Aidan O’Brien’s two highly lauded colts, Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear. He beat Hi Royal (rated only 91 at the time) well enough by a length and three quarters but the race was a bit of a wet blanket and it remains to be seen if the form amounts to much.

Hi Royal went off at 125-1 that day but was a lot shorter next time out when he faced up to Paddington in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. Paddington wasn’t prominent in the Ballydoyle mentions before the start of the season but showed his promise with a win in the Tetrarch stakes in April. He beat Hi Royal by a length more than Chaldean despite drifting left close home. Lightly raced, he looks to have a lot more improvement to come than his main rival today.

Cicero’s Gift ran just once as a juvenile, staying on strongly to win at Newbury and remains unbeaten in two starts so far this term, looking particularly impressive at Goodwood in May when he beat the useful Kolsai by five and a half lengths. Trainer Charlie Hills had considered taking on Chaldean at Newmarket but decided to wait for today to give him more time to strengthen. An unknown force, he could have enough talent to trouble the ‘big two.’

Coventry Stakes (3.05pm): River Tiber v Asadna; possible party pooper: Givemethebeatboys

The Coventry Stakes often reveals the first trace of true juvenile brilliance of the season and has been won in the past by colts of the calibre of Mill Reef, Sun Prince, and Henrythenavigator. There are reasons to hope that today’s version may harbour horses with the potential for greater days than this.

Asadna made a visually stunning start to his career at Ripon last month when he won a six-furlong maiden by 12 lengths in a time quicker than the winners of older horse handicaps on the same day. The brilliance of that performance seemed to surprise even his trainer, the up-and-coming George Boughey who is convinced that his Mehmas colt has strengthened and improved since that run.

Despite starting with only four horses in 2019, Boughey made over 20 entries for this week — an impressive total for a young trainer but still less than a third of the amount made by Aidan O’Brien who unusually relies on a lone raider, River Tiber.

The handsome son of Wootton Basset was as impressive as Asadna on his debut when he hacked up by 10 lengths at Navan and followed up in a much stronger contest at Naas next time out. That extra experience may prove crucial in the white-hot helter-skelter of today's race.

Frankie Dettori jumped at the chance to ride Givemethebeatboys for Jessica Harrington when her misfortunate stable jockey, Shane Foley broke his collarbone recently. Having won doggedly in his two starts to date, he could provide a welcome tonic to his equally resilient trainer who has been fighting an illness in recent months.

THURSDAY

Ascot Gold Cup (4.20pm): Eldar Eldarov v Coltrane; possible party pooper: Emily Dickinson

Aidan O’Brien has won the Gold Cup eight times with five different horses and plans to send two runners on Thursday, Broome and Emily Dickinson. Emily Dickinson improved over longer trips last season including a win in a Curragh Group 3 over two miles in October. The four-year-old filly looked to have wintered well when winning easily on her April reappearance at Navan but disappointed next time out at Leopardstown when a tepid sixth of nine.

Last year’s English St Leger winner, Eldar Eldarov, is named in honour of a Russian MMA star and is heavily fancied to grind his rivals into submission. Roger Varian’s progressive four-year-old was narrowly beaten by Giavellotto on his reappearance in the Yorkshire Cup last month and should even improve for an extra half mile.

Coltrane won the Ascot Stakes here last year off a handicap rating of 98. This time round he is joint-favourite with Eldar Eldarov to win the season’s primary Group 1 staying race having improved almost 20lbs since. He looked in great order when he won on his reappearance in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot and will be competitive on a course he loves.

FRIDAY

Commonwealth Cup (4.20): Little Big Bear v Sakheer; possible party pooper: Lezoo

Both Sakheer and Eldar Eldarov are owned by Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family and a keen boxer who has earned the nickname locally as ‘The Prince of Pain.’ He has a real live opportunity to win both the most lucrative staying race and sprint of the week.

Sakheer was one of last year's leading juveniles, blazing home impressively in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury but like others he disappointed in the 2000 Guineas, finishing seventh behind Chaldean on ground too soft and over a trip too far. Varian, probably wisely, drops him back to the sprint division where his natural speed can be fully exploited.

Little Big Bear was seven places behind Sakheer in that Newmarket Classic and it was no surprise that he too was immediately returned to shorter distance by Aidan O’Brien. That decision has already proved wise as he won the Sandy Lane Stakes impressively at Haydock last time out. Little Big Bear was imperious at two, winning the Phoenix Stakes by seven lengths before a niggle ended his season. Friday could signal the start of a dominant campaign for the son of No Nay Never.

Lezoo was only beaten once in her five starts as a two-year-old and won the Cheveley Park from fillies of the calibre of Meditate and Mawj. She was another non-stayer in the 1000 Guineas, but Dettori was gentle with her when her chance was gone and she could be electric now back at this trip.