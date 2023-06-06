Murphy eyeing Irish Derby date for White Birch

Trainer anticipating a rematch with Aidan O'Brien's Auguste Rodin on July 2, for which White Birch is the 8-1 joint-third favourite 
Murphy eyeing Irish Derby date for White Birch

Trainer John Murphy.

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 13:45
Simon Milham

White Birch will take on Auguste Rodin in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, with trainer John Murphy insisting "there's no hiding now".

The grey son of Ulysses had advertised his Classic credentials when he flew down the York straight to get within half a length of The Foxes in the Dante after previously landing the Ballysax Stakes.

Though having plenty left to do at the halfway stage under Colin Keane on his first try over a mile and a half in the Betfred Derby, he stayed on well again to finish just over five lengths behind the impressive winner Auguste Rodin at Epsom on Saturday.

Murphy is now anticipating a rematch with Aidan O'Brien's winner on July 2, for which White Birch is the 8-1 joint-third favourite with Paddy Power, with Auguste Rodin the 4-6 favourite.

"It was a relief. We were absolutely delighted. He came home safe and sound, not a bother on him," said Murphy.

"We're happy out, very happy. He is on the cards for the Irish Derby - that's Plan A. He's come back 100 per cent and all is good.

"He's progressive. Every run seems to be better, so we hope that curve continues. He's in very good shape.

"The first plan is the Irish Derby and he will have loads of other entries in the meantime, but we will just play it by the horse.

"We have to take on the winner now. There's no hiding now - you have got to do it. Hopefully one of these good races will go his way. You never know."

More in this section

Knight To King impresses on Gowran Park debut Knight To King impresses on Gowran Park debut
Epsom Races Aidan O’Brien works his magic again with Auguste Rodin to win ninth Derby
Cork and Limerick ready for different sort of Derby duel Cork and Limerick ready for different sort of Derby duel
<p>DANNY DELIVERS: Glan and Danny Gilligan hop over the last hurdle en route to winning the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Danny Gilligan shines again as Glan strikes at Listowel

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd