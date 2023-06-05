Danny Gilligan shines again as Glan strikes at Listowel

Danny Gilligan’s rising star found another opportunity to shine as he guided Glan to victory in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle, the most valuable race on the bank holiday card at a busy Listowel Racecourse.

The young rider has formed a fine partnership with runners from the Gordon Elliott stable, and his talent was abundantly obvious once more as he gave the JP McManus-owned mare a confident ride throughout.

Grange Walk travelled well for much of the trip, but Gilligan was happy to leave it until the last flight to dash that one’s hopes. With a good jump at the last, Glan quickly asserted and the run should have put her spot-on for a return to the Galway Hurdle, in which she finished fourth last year.

“That was straightforward,” said Gilligan. “She settled lovely, jumped brilliantly, and she was good and gutsy under me. She did everything I asked of her, and I couldn’t be any happier with her.

“Looking back at a couple of her races, she can be a small bit keen, but she was very good today and hopefully she can keep progressing off that."

Reflecting, more broadly, on his current run of form, which yielded seven winners last month and three already this month, he added: “I can’t complain. A big thanks to Gordon. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I’m getting, and while the rest of the lads are out, I’ll try to make the most of it.”

Five went to post for the John J. Galvin Chase but Easy Game made light of the task, to win the race for the second consecutive year. Trained by Willie Mullins and the only ride of the day for Paul Townend, his jumping was exemplary, and he eased clear from the second-last, where nearest pursuer Dancing On My Own made a mistake. Victory was the nine-year-old’s fourth from five runs at this venue, his 13th from 25 outings over fences, and 17th in total.

Townend said: “He’s brilliant, isn’t he? They’ve done a great job placing him, I suppose, and he has a great appetite for racing. He loves that ground, and credit to them, it’s 25 degrees here today and the ground is still safe at this time of the day. They’ve done a lot of work on it.

“There definitely was (greater strength in depth this year than last) and it was tight enough on ratings. I jumped into the race probably sooner than I wanted to, but I wasn’t disappointing him at that stage, and once he got on top, all I had to do was keep him up to his work.

“He doesn’t need a lot of encouragement (to jump), but you can trust him with your life now. It was a different story when he was a novice and was letting fly. You’d put anyone up on him now, he’s a great spin, and a joy to have anything to do with.”

Mullins doubled up by taking the finale, the Bryan MacMahon Bumper, with the Jody Townend-ridden High Class Hero. Off since beating Spirit Of Legend in a point-to-point in late 2021, the imposing six-year-old eased to the front halfway up the straight and won as he pleased.

Call Her Now, a Presenting mare out of a half-sister to Denman, got off the mark over hurdles in the opener, the Nora Canty Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. A winner of her only outing in a point-to-point, back in 2021, she showed some promise in two runs last season, but was clearly a better mare this time as she made all the running for a comfortable success under Kieren Buckley.

Winning trainer Lorna Fowler said: “She’s a gorgeous filly but it’s taken a lot of time to get everything right with her, and I’m lucky I’ve been afforded the time to do that. I’d like to think she’ll go on and improve but I don’t want to over-face her.”

There was an exciting finish to the second race, the John B Keane Maiden Hurdle, in which the Gavin Cromwell-trained Mister Wilson got up in the final strides to touch off Suttons Hill. The latter led across the last two hurdles, but the winner was able to track him across them and, with a well-judged effort by Keith Donoghue, the three-time Flat-race winner was able to get off the mark over timber at the eighth time of asking.

In the South Of Ireland Waste Management Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, Taylors Three Rock didn’t look an easy ride for Mark McDonagh but, after racing a long way clear from an early stage, the mare, having her first run back with Eric McNamara, must be credited with digging deep to keep the chasing pack at bay.

Nice To Meet, who was a shade unlucky when touched off by Annamix in a hunters’ chase last month at Killarney, made amends in great style by running away with the Beasley Engineering Hunters’ Chase for trainer Mikey O’Connor and jockey Tiernan Power Roche.