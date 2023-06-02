Frankie Dettori racks up another Classic success in Epsom Oaks aboard Soul Sister

Frankie Dettori's last ever ride in the Betfred Oaks was a winning one as Soul Sister soared to victory at Epsom.

John and Thady Gosden's filly was the backmarker for a good while, but as the race progressed she did too and in the home straight she was travelling much the best.

Winner of the Musidora Stakes, she accelerated past Aidan O'Brien's Savethelastdance, the 5-6 favourite, and cantered over the line to prevail by a length and three-quarters at 11-4. Caernarfon (40-1) ran a big race in third for Jack Channon, just a head further back.

There was mixed fortunes for the winning yard, however, as stablemate Running Lion did not start after breaking out of the stalls, leaving Oisin Murphy stranded.

Gosden Snr said: "She was slightly slowly away so Frankie did the wise thing and took her back and gave her confidence.

"I could see she was coming strong, but I didn't know if she stayed a mile and a half - she stayed it well. You need to here because that last half-furlong is uphill. She's a classy filly.

"When I was looking at her pedigree I like to see Darshaan under the third dam so that meant there was a chance she'd stay.

"It was a strongly-run race and she's beaten a couple of nice fillies. I just didn't know until the final two furlongs if she'd get home.

"She's versatile over 10 and 12 furlongs, but it's great for her to win a Classic for the owner/breeders. They bred her on their own farm and let me tell you, that is not an easy game - especially to go and win a race like this.

"Frankie is riding very well, we had a cup of coffee beforehand and it must have been very strong because he's riding like a demon!

"The Irish Oaks is possible for the winner, it's a bit early to say but that would definitely be a possibility, anything over 10-12 (furlongs) will be fine.

"Newbury (well beaten in Greenham Stakes on seasonal reappearance) wasn't her fault, it was heavy ground, Frankie lobbed up and didn't ask her anything and it was like a piece of work because he knew she wasn't enjoying it."

Of the unfortunate Running Lion, he said: "She was just getting ready to go and caught her leg so they had to take her out but then she got loose. She's absolutely fine and we'll get her ready again and go to the Prix Diane in 16 days."

A jubilant Dettori - who had earlier won the Coronation Cup - said: "That means a lot - seven Oaks winners. Lady Bamford is a big supporter of mine and in my last year that is my second Classic winner - unbelievable.

"I have ridden two great fillies this afternoon - Emily Upjohn and this one. I just want to soak it in now!

"It was a bit messy at the beginning and I didn't want to go too wide. William (Buick, on Eternal Hope) stopped quickly and I had to go wide, but I kept her balanced and she did the rest."