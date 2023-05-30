Can’t stop smiling defies handicapper at Ballinrobe

Ballinrobe report

Can’t Stop Smiling, trained on the Curragh by Aidan Howard for JP McManus, defied the handicapper when following-up last month’s course and distance success in the featured Monroe’s Live John Monroe Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle on the second day of Ballinrobe’s May meeting.

Up 13lb for her win, the Walk In The Park mare came from off the pace and, in a bunch finish, had a half-length to spare over Vischio.

The winner was ridden by Charlie O’Dwyer, who explained, "I was claiming 7lb when she won here the last day and only 5lb today, so she was up 15lb in total. There was a strong pave the last day and I was able to pick up the pieces. It was more tactical this time, but she did it well.

Can't Stop Smiling and Charlie O'Dwyer win the John Monroe Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle at Ballinrobe. Picture: Healy Racing

“Her jumping is very good. She’s lightly-raced and still quite green. And when she settles, she has plenty of toe to finish off her races.”

In treble form on Monday, Gordon Elliott was on the mark again when Media Naranja, in the colours of Bective Stud, carried to Mayo National success by Tullybeg, landed the KPMG 4-Y-0 Hurdle, taking advantage of the weight she was receiving from Killarney debut scorer Custom Of The Sea.

In front from the third flight, Corey McGivern’s mount registered her second hurdle success by two and a quarter lengths, prompting the winning rider to comment, “She’s a lovely, progressive filly, straight-forward and honest. Her jumping is very good. She’s tough and stays galloping, so I made plenty of use of her.”

Elliott completed a double when top-weight Arctic Ambition, successful at Limerick on Friday came from an unpromising position under 7lb claimer Danny Gilligan to get up late and take the first division of the FBD Handicap Hurdle, his trainer pointing out, “He doesn’t do a lot in front, so I told Danny that I’d rather him getting beaten by coming too late than too soon.“

Willie Mullins repeated his Monday double, sharing a brace with his son Patrick as We’llhavewan, rated significantly lower over hurdles than fences, justified 11/4 favouritism in the Portwest Handicap Hurdle, his rider stating, “He lost his confidence over fences, but might be okay when he steps up in trip. He’s a fun horse, likes this ground and we’ll stay small with him.”

The double was completed when the Ricci-owned Dr Eggman justified 4/9 favouritism in the bumper, the Bank Of Ireland Flat Race, responding to strong handling to get the better of £210,000 purchase Intense Approach by a head.

Patrick Mullins described the winner as “a proper winter horse” and confirmed that he’ll now have a break before going hurdling.

Both divisions of the two-mile Sheridan Electric Maiden Hurdle went to odds-on favourites, the Tom Gibney-trained ½ shot Ballystone (Darragh O’Keeffe) making a successful start to his hurdling career in the opener, keeping long-absent Sherodan at bay by a length and three-quarters.

“He’s not really a summer horse, but he’ll definitely handle winter ground” stated Gibney, “I’ll talk to Derek (owner Derek Kierans) about giving him a break. And he’ll stay further in time.”

In the second division, the market-leaders dominated again, with Henry de Bromhead’s mare Ring O Roses (5/6 favourite) overcoming front-running The Last Mardi (conceding 15lb. to the winner) on the run-in to score by three lengths.

Winning rider Rachael Blackmore commented, “It’s great to win with her – the mistake at the last cost her in Downpatrick, “She’s exciting, but still quite green. She has a lovely attitude and there’s more to come from her.”