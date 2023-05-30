Soaring Supersonic set for Royal Ascot tilt

Tipperary report

On Saturday afternoon at the Curragh, Jessica Harrington, Shane Foley and owner Theresa Marnane combined to take the Group 3 Marble Hill with Givemethebeatboys, and Supersonic Man continued the good work of that particular team by taking the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race, the feature on yesterday’s card in Tipperary.

A most promising fourth behind River Tiber on debut, the Bungle Inthejungle colt was turning out quite quickly but showed the benefit of that experience. Recent Cork winner Tiger Belle was in front rank much of the way and tried to quicken off it, but Supersonic Man picked up strongly on the stands’ side and was well on top at the line, the pair considerably clear of the remainder.

“Delighted with that,” said assistant trainer Kate Harrington. “Love these Bungle Inthejungles. He was green through the middle part of the race, and he’ll improve plenty for that run.

“Con (Marnane) said to enter him in the Norfolk as well, but I think we’ll go to the Windsor Castle (Royal Ascot). Givemethebeatboys was exceptional at the weekend, and we have three more left to run for connections but, so far, it’s two runners, two winners, and both going to Ascot.”

Winning rider Shane Foley later completed a near 47-1 double when Gabriella’s Spirit made a winning Irish debut in the TipperaryRacecourse.ie Handicap. Having her first start for Ken Condon, she quickened sharply to lead inside the final quarter and Foley could afford to ease her considerably in the closing stages.

Collage, ridden by Billy Lee, built on a promising first effort by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden. A first Clipper Logistics winner for trainer Willie McCreery, she quickened to lead into the final furlong but had to dig deep to repel Golden Spangle’s strong challenge.

“She travelled a bit wide, and Billy thought she quickened up really nicely to go and win the race, but she was very green when she hit the front,” said McCreery. “Billy said to come back for an easy seven-furlongs somewhere and we'll wait for a bit of ground.”

Heartrate also showed a good attitude when taking the @tipperaryraces Maiden under Declan McDonogh. Kieran Cotter’s runner bumped challenger Son Of Sampers inside the final furlong but straightened up quickly and ran on well to beat that rival by a neck.

Joey Sheridan, who was able to ride with his 3lb claim for the last time, made the most of the opportunity to record a near 59-1 double, the two legs of which were for trainer Denis Hogan.

Big Baby Bull set the ball rolling with victory in the Tipperary Races Claimer and Autumnal Breeze completed the brace when picking up really well to win the Tipperary Handicap.

Tastyee, trained by Ken Budds and ridden by Wayne Lordan, put a first victory on her card when running out a comfortable winner of the Visit Tipperary Handicap.

Said Budds: “She ran really well when she was left at the start on really heavy ground over seven furlongs at the Curragh last year but has just been a hard mare to figure out.

"We kept stepping her up and up and she kept hitting a flat spot. We chanced more stamina today and they went a right good gallop and she hit no flat spot. Wayne said she came on the bridle, was looking around turning in and toughed it out.”

Winning rider Lordan completed a quick double when the Aidan O’Brien-trained Cape Bridgewater made much of the running and battled back to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking, in the Racing Again On July 4 At Tipperary Maiden.