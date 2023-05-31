Irish tips: Ifiwerearichman to take spoils for local trainer Paul Nolan

The Wexford Racecourse Rated Hurdle which gets this evening’s card underway is competitive, but Ifiwerearichman looks like a horse with potential for plenty of improvement and he can land the spoils for local trainer Paul Nolan and jockey Sean O’Keeffe.

A faller on his only outing in a point to point and unmapped on his only bumper run, he showed much more promise on his hurdling debut, in November at Clonmel, where he finished a fine third behind The Four Sixes.

Showing that to be no fluke, he ran out an easy winner of a Down Royal maiden on his next start, and then found only the smart Path D’oroux too good in a novice hurdle. After that, he finished a fine fourth in a Grade 3 at Thurles and, off a two-month absence, ran much better than his placing might suggest when sixth in a handicap at the Punchestown festival.

Today’s smaller field will suit the five-year-old and he can pick off I A Connect in the closing stages. The latter is a useful sort who does plenty on the bridle, and he has the benefit of Danny Gilligan’s 7lb claim. Gordon Elliott has another leading player in recent Clonmel winner As Tears Go By.

A two-and-a-half-mile bumper brings the card to a close and while competitive, it looks like another one that can go the way of Willie Mullins. His Toad Hall made his debut early last month at Clonmel and found Shannon Royale too good.

Having travelled quite well into the straight, he was unable to pick up well enough in the heavy ground to get to the winner. He had to settle for a share of second place with Walk Away Harry, but that one gave the form a boost by winning at the Punchestown festival on his next start.

To give further substance to the race, fourth-placed Extrapolation also won a bumper on his next start, while sixth-placed Pray Tell has since been placed in two maiden hurdles.

The selection is a half-brother to useful sort Eye Van and out of a half-sister to former Grade 2 Pendil Novices’ Chase winner Calling Brave, and the step up to two and a half miles, on this better ground, should bring about the improvement necessary to get his head in front.

Minella Mate rates a danger. He was a shade unlucky when a fast-finishing runner-up to Naruto at Killarney on his most recent start. This looks to be a slightly tougher race but the five-year-old will appreciate the step up and trip and should have little trouble paying his way.