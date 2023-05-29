Watch: 'A Cape Town goodbye' -  Munster sent home in style from successful South African trip

Graham Rowntree's side danced their way out the hotel door with the URC trophy.
DANCE OFF; Munster said goodbye to South Africa for the last time this season.

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 12:42
Examiner Sport

A hero's welcome awaits for Munster in Limerick on Monday. 

The southern province pulled off a memorable upset win over the Stormers in their own backyard on Saturday. 

The thrilling victory in the BKT URC final ended a 12-year wait for silverware and kicked off the celebrations for Graham Rowntree, his squad and the Munster supporters. 

Before the party on Shannonside, the players were sent home with this special goodbye from Cape Town on Sunday: 

The players and staff are expected at a homecoming in Thomond Park, with the URC trophy, at about 7pm.

Munster rugby heroes' Thomond homecoming — what you need to know 

