A hero's welcome awaits for Munster in Limerick on Monday.

The southern province pulled off a memorable upset win over the Stormers in their own backyard on Saturday.

The thrilling victory in the BKT URC final ended a 12-year wait for silverware and kicked off the celebrations for Graham Rowntree, his squad and the Munster supporters.

Before the party on Shannonside, the players were sent home with this special goodbye from Cape Town on Sunday:

The players and staff are expected at a homecoming in Thomond Park, with the URC trophy, at about 7pm.