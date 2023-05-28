Irish 1,000 Guineas: Tahiyra storms to victory at Curragh

Twelve months on from Homeless Songs’ memorable performance, Tahiyra gave trainer Dermot Weld and jockey Chris Hayes back-to-back wins in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas, on Sunday afternoon at the Curragh.

Being drawn one was a concern for the Newmarket Guineas runner-up and the race went somewhat predictably. The winner’s main market rival, Meditate, took up the running from the outset and her rider, Ryan Moore, slowed it up in front, forcing the odds-on favourite into a precarious position.

Fortunately, Dower House, who shared the early pacesetting duties, was unable to hold her position much beyond the approach to the final furlong, and Hayes, on the Aga Khan filly, pounced the moment the gap appeared.

Upsides Meditate with a furlong to go, she poked her nose in front 200 yards out and ran on strongly to stamp her authority on the race. Meditate, who flopped at Newmarket, stuck to her task to hold second place from the fast-finishing Comhra, with the winner’s stablemate, Tarawa, unlucky not to finish closer than fourth.

Victory completed a weekend Classic double for sire Siyouni, and also gave Dermot Weld his sixth win in the race, and Chris Hayes his second.

“Proud of the filly,” said the relieved winning rider. “I know we could do no more in Newmarket, but I was very deflated after it – I took it hard. I was delighted racing was called off the next day, because you don’t get opportunities like that too often, and it’s not too often you get a filly like that.

“The jockey is always the one to blame, isn’t he? You’re always going to blame the driver, but nobody did. It was self-criticism, and we were able to get things right today. Tactically, I had to be very aware from where I was drawn, and I needed a willing partner, and by God she’s good.

“She jumped well and was a little bit keen in my hands until we met that dogleg. Once I got cover behind Ryan, I was happy, and at the interchange I had to take a little sit. I could see half a gap coming but I said, ‘if I commit now, even as slow as we’ve gone, I’m going to get there too soon,’ so I had to wait, and have faith Wayne (Lordan, on Dower House) was going to fall away and that I was going to get enough room, which I did.

“She’s tough and tenacious and, ideally, she’d like a faster pace and to quicken off it, but it’ll show you how good she is when she can adapt to circumstances like that.

“I’d always consider myself a journeyman jockey and you don’t get opportunities like that so, yeah, it was the most pressure. I’ve never ridden as short a price favourite, but the team were brilliant. They never once said a thing to me. It was left to myself, and I really didn’t feel it until this morning when I woke up and I was going through the form and the pace. There was a little bit of panic, but I had a lot of faith in the filly, and thankfully it worked out.

“She’s definitely top class. She’s different. She’s not the biggest filly in the world but she’s got a lot of speed, a lot of class, and a lot of heart.” “She’s a very talented filly,” agreed the winning trainer. “My only concern was the draw in case it was a very slow pace she got locked away. Everything went to plan. She progressed well since the Newmarket and the warm weather was a huge help, and we’ll look at the Coronation for her now, depending on how she comes out of the race.”

Asked how she might compare with some of the other top fillies who have been through Rosewell House, Weld replied: “It’s very hard to compare different years. Homeless Songs was very talented when she won here last year, and Nightime, my mother’s filly, won six lengths with Pat Smullen and was very talented the day she won, so it’s very hard to compare one with another.” The undercard was dominated by Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, who teamed up to record a 276-1 four-timer.

The day began with Ballydoyle filly Matrika, a half-sister to Coventry Stakes and Prix Morny winner The Wow Signal, made a winning debut in the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

Luxembourg made all the running in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup. He hasn’t been the easiest to train but when on song he is a formidable force, and when one adds in a masterclass from Ryan Moore, they are a potent force.

At one point inside the final half furlong, Bay Bridge reduced the deficit to a neck, but the cannily ridden Luxembourg found plenty under pressure to pass the post half a length to the good. The front two were a proverbial mile clear of the third, Piz Badile, while market leader Vadeni failed to fire whatsoever.

Drumroll required the intervention of the stewards to bring up the third leg of the O’Brien-Moore four-timer. He was touched off in the Group 3 Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes but was bumped three times by first-past-the-post Teutates and the stewards, rightly, saw fit to reverse the placings.

High Chieftess, a daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Tiggy Wiggy, completed the four-timer when getting off the mark on her seasonal debut, in the Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

Billy Lee gave Just Beautiful a fine ride to take the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes. From a wide draw, Lee sent Paddy Twomey’s mare to the front from an early stage and thereafter was able to run the race to suit himself.

Honey Girl threatened but could never get on terms, and it was left to Jumbly to post the last challenge. Having been able to quicken from the front, however, Just Beautiful ran on strongly to win with authority.