Jeremys Flame burns bright at Limerick

Only four runners went to post for the El Electronics Irish EBF Mares’ Chase, the second race on Thursday’s all-chase card in Limerick, but there was plenty of quality in the contest and Jeremys Flame proved best of the quartet.

Given an ultra-confident ride by Keith Donoghue, the Gavin Cromwell-trained mare took over from early pacesetter Effernock Fizz five from home and always looked in control as Hurricane Georgie tried to bridge the deficit. Despite that one running on well close home, the result was never in doubt as Jeremys Flame, who finished sixth in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, put an eighth win on her card.

“She is a brilliant mare and is always so consistent in those mares' races,” said Donoghue. “She was the class horse in the race today. I probably let her bowl along too far out and she got tired after the last but was always holding on.”

Toss Again made a winning start over fences by taking the Shoe Rescue Beginners’ Chase for Henry de Bromhead and jockey Darragh O’Keeffe. Well backed on the show, from 9-2 to 3-1, he displayed plenty of scope from the outset and his jumping allowed him to sit close behind the pace being set by Caesar Rock. In front shortly after turning for home, two more good leaps helped him maintain his advantage, and he stayed on nicely to hold off the favourite, The Friday Man.

O’Keeffe said: “I rode him one day in Downpatrick and I said I couldn’t wait for him to jump a fence, that he’d be some horse when he goes chasing. We were hoping fences would improve him that bit, and it’s great that he won and jumped brilliantly the whole way. He loves nice ground and is one to look forward to.”

The Eye Of Tulla put a first winning mark on his card with a convincing display in the PAQIT Handicap Chase. Peter Carberry, riding for trainer Brian McMahon, sent his horse to the front after three out and thereafter he toyed with his would-be challengers.

“It is better late than never,” said McMahon. “On his homework, he has been promising to do that for a while but just hasn’t been bringing it to the track.”

Legacy Of Dreams ran out one of the easier winners of the evening when shedding his maiden status with a runaway success in the CUBE Handicap Chase. Never far off the pace, he led clear around the final bends and while Winnie Woodnutt threatened to get to him, the point-to-point winner eased clear in the closing stages to win by 10 lengths.

That 28-1 winner was followed by two 25-1 winners, the first of them Clounts Pride in the D Pack Beginners’ Chase. Ridden by Gary Noonan for local trainer Eoin McCarthy, the lightly-raced 10-year-old, who won on his only outing in a point-to-point, in late 2018, was in search of a first track success. Pushed along to lead the strong-travelling Gali Flight into the straight, he gave the second-last plenty of air, was clean over the last, and dug deep to see off Look Dont Touch.

Glen Ava also sprung a 25-1 surprise when taking the Springfort Hall Hotel Handicap Chase for Claire O’Connell and Patrick O’Brien. Winner of three of his six outings over hurdles, all achieved last summer at Perth when trained by Iain Jardine, he was well beaten on his two outings since his return to O’Connell. Back to form here, he led into the straight, was passed going to the second-last, and battled back to regain the lead going to the last. Tullyhogue Fort ran on strongly but all too late as the leader held on by three parts of a length.

It took the Gordon Elliott-trained The Abbey 10 goes to make his breakthrough over fences, which he did earlier this month at Down Royal, but he followed up quickly by taking the finale, the June 24 Ladies’ Day At Limerick Handicap Chase, in grand style. Travelling strongly, as is his wont, he benefited from a fine ride by seven-pound claimer Danny Gilligan, who is getting many good opportunities from Elliott.