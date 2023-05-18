Tipperary tips: Jit Langy can deliver on debut for Willie Mullins

Jit Langy can make a winning start for Willie Mullins by taking the Tipperary Town Maiden Hurdle, the first race on Thursday evening’s card in Tipperary.

Twice raced in France, on the second occasion he finished runner-up to Gust Of Wind, who is also now in the care of Mullins. The winner has been highly-tried in three runs this year for current connections, while subsequent Boodles Juvenile Handicap winner Jazzy Matty finished in fifth place in the Auteuil race.

The selection came in for market support when entered last Sunday in Killarney but was just a reserve for that race and didn’t get in. While he hasn’t run in seven months, those two runs over hurdles will stand to him and he is in receipt of 7lbs from his more interesting rivals and can be expected to make the most of it.

Bumper winner Samui was far from disgraced in the Grade Two bumper at the Aintree festival and must be respected on his first run over hurdles, while All-weather and turf Flat race winner Spy made a promising start to his hurdling career. For the last-named, there was certainly no shame in finding experienced hurdler Rightsotom too good, particularly as he was having his first run since July. He, too, must be respected.

The other one worth considering is Night Sparkle, who finished a close third to By Your Side on her hurdling debut and didn’t run that badly when a well-beaten fifth behind Monbeg Park at Punchestown. Her best form on the Flat was on quick ground and she should get her turn over the coming months.

Tony Martin has a couple of interesting runners in the two divisions of the Follow Us On Facebook Handicap Hurdle. Nemean, who contests the first division, was disappointing last time, but the ground went against him, and he was unable to raise his game in the closing stages. However, prior to that, he ran Heliko Conti to a neck in a Wexford handicap, on good-to-yielding ground, and if he can run to that level this time, he will go close.

Martin runs Alphonse Le Grande in the second division, and this is that one’s first run since incurring the wrath of the stewards at Thurles, where he received a 42-day ban. A winner on the all-weather in the UK when trained by Ed Dunlop, and at Dundalk on his only start for Ray Cody, the four-year-old is a nice prospect in this game and, if fit and forward for his first run in almost three months, he will be hard to beat off a mark which he is clearly better than.