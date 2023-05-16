Joseph O’Brien saddles 112-1 Killarney treble 

While Willie Mullins was dominating the two National Hunt days of the three-day Killarney festival, Joseph O’Brien struck with one winner, but once the focus changed to the Flat, the Owning Hill trainer came into his own, and recorded a near 112-1 treble in the first three races on Tuesday.

The first two were almost identical, both getting up in the final strides to snatch victory. Just An Hour set the ball rolling, winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden under a strong ride by Dylan Browne McMonagle. Narmar, who was keen mid-race, set sail for home quite early and it looked to be a well-judged ride until Just An Hour found top gear and collared him near the line for a neck victory, the pair a long way clear of the remainder.

Hugh Horgan was in the plate for the second leg, aboard Ma Belle Artiste in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Race. In this one, Impact Warrior looked to have matters in hand as they raced to the final furlong, but Ma Belle Artiste hit full stride late on to grab the spoils with just ahead to spare.

Stable representative Brendan Powell said: “Tough performance. She got a bit outpaced early on and needed every yard of the mile.

“Her first run last year was a very good run, when she won, but she was quite a weak filly, and she has grown a lot. Even her second was a nice run, and then she probably went a bit weak, so they’ve given her plenty of time.

"It was a nice performance, she’s very tough, very hardy, and he (Hugh Horgan) said she loved the ground. She’s got a nice pedigree and without a doubt she’ll be looking for black type. If anybody finds it, Joseph does.”

The third leg proved the easiest of the three as Arniemac, giving Dylan Browne McMonagle a double, travelled nicely behind the pacesetting Most Wanted and, despite showing signs of greenness, the lightly-raced four-year-old scooted clear to win by four and a half lengths from well-backed favourite Fernao.

“It was a good performance,” said Powell. “He was a bit slow away on his first two runs, but Dylan made sure he was going to get him out sharp today. He was going to make it if there was no pace, but he settled nicely.

"He’s a big horse but he said he’s not slow, and he will stay further, definitely.

"Once he hit the front, he said he had a little look around but there was still plenty left. He thinks he’s above average.

"He was very, very keen when he came to us but Michael (Keoghan), who led him up today, has never led up for us before but he rides him every day of his life and, honestly, he has made a big difference to this horse because he switches him off at home, keeps him calm, and has done a brilliant job. He’s just a kind bloke and is very good with this horse."

Cian Horgan, younger brother of Hugh, ensured a double for the siblings when guiding Rock Etoile to victory in the Celtic Steps Handicap. Winning trainer Andy Slattery suggested an operation for a kissing spine had a positive effect and is hopeful that the horse will get into a slightly higher-grade handicap at the Galway festival.

John Murphy, who seldom leaves Killarney without a winner, saddled Dappled Light to win the Irish Examiner Handicap. Out the back for much of the trip, the three-year-old had plenty to do turning for home but Siobhan Rutledge got a great tune out of her mount, and he collared Gunsight in the final stride.

“He’s a nice horse and with it being so soft all along, we said we’d wait and luckily it came better here,” said Murphy. “He is still a bit bigger behind and is only coming right now, so there is no rush with him as he will progress.”

Murphy was denied a double when Barometer, sent off favourite for the Donie Broderick Plumbing Handicap, was picked off close home by Grappa Nonino. The winner, ridden by Chris Hayes, completed an across-the-cards double for Weld, whose Blazing Sunset won the median auction maiden in Sligo.

Jessica Harrington took the finale, the Killarney Outlook Race, with Taipan. Shane Foley made all the running and quickened away early in the straight to put the matter beyond doubt.

In Sligo, jockeys Jack Kearney and Ronan Whelan both rode two winners.

Kearney got off the mark aboard In From The Cold for Gordon Elliott and followed up on Marvelosa for Richard O’Brien. He brought the former wide to win the Rosses Point Caravan Park Handicap but had to be strong and determined to get Marvelosa out of trouble in the Hazel Wood Maiden.

Whelan’s first came in the Wildroots Festival Handicap, which he won aboard Sneddy Eddie for local trainer Mark McNiff. He completed his brace aboard the Ado McGuinness-trained Whisky On The Hill, which was completing a course double when finishing strongly to win the countysligoraces.com Handicap.