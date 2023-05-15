Willie Mullins records 38-1 four-timer at Killarney

As was the case on Sunday, Willie Mullins grabbed the headlines on Monday’s card in Killarney, this time recording a 38-1 four-timer to bring his tally for the two days to seven winners.

Top of the bill on Monday was the Grade Three Boylesports An Riocht Chase, and Saint Sam ran out the easiest of winners. A shade better settled than in previous races, he jumped well throughout and as the race unfolded, he coasted into contention and never had to be asked a serious question to see off the long-time leader, Effernock Fizz. In fact, so strong was he at the end of the race, Paul Townend struggled to pull him up.

“He’s in training a long while but he looked fantastic there today, and he was just so well in himself,” said Mullins. “But I think the biggest thing I got from today was the fact that he settled so well over the first mile that maybe the penny is beginning to drop with him.

"He needs to learn how to race over a trip because he’s bred to race over a trip and that’s what I want him to do. Fortunately, today he didn’t run away with him until after the winning post.

“I’m sure he’ll get an entry in the Galway Plate. It might be easier to settle him in a Galway Plate with the pace they will be going, but it might drive him mad as well — it could risk upsetting him again.

“He’s only six and should have a good future in front of him.”

With a French Flat rating of 46, which is the equivalent of 101 here, it was little wonder Absurde was sent off 2-7 favourite to make a winning debut for Mullins in the Executive Helicopters Sliabh Laochra Novice Hurdle.

It wasn’t always plain sailing, and he was certainly exuberant for much of the journey but, ultimately, he proved to be too good for the admirable Emily Roebling.

“He has a lot to improve upon, but he was going straight into a novice without a maiden run,” said winning rider Paul Townend. “He is far from the finished article but there is plenty of ability there.

“Going two and a half miles after coming off the Flat, they can tend to latch on, but he settled no bother. He was novicey at a couple of hurdles but found his way over them and the experience will stand to him.”

Mullins trebled up when Annamix, ridden by Patrick Mullins, got the better of Nice To Meet in a thrilling finish to the Michael Linehan Heart Safe Charity Hunters’ Chase.

The four-timer came in the finale, the Beaufort Golf Club Ladies’ Bumper, in which Jody Townend kept it simple aboard Naruto. In front all the way and controlling the race, she pushed her mount clear early in the straight and he kept going to beat Minella Mate, who did some good late work and should have no trouble winning races. The winner is likely to continue on the go for the summer, though his focus will be switched to jumping hurdles.

Mary Cassatt, trained by John McConnell and ridden by Alex Harvey, appreciated the step up in trip for the Killarney Racegoers Club Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Seeing out the two-mile-six trip particularly well, she stretched away late to beat favourite Knockanard Lady by six lengths.

The Short Go ended a frustrating sequence of placed efforts by taking the Cronin Electrical Maiden Hurdle. Trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore for owner Nolan Byrne, the 4-9 favourite isn’t yet the finished article but made the most of what looked a good opportunity with an all-the-way success.

In a pulsating finish to the MD O’Shea & Sons Handicap Hurdle, Prince Zaltar, ridden by Paddy O’Hanlon for trainer Philip Rothwell, dug deep to deny the game Optional Mix by a neck.

There were plenty of photo finishes on the card but the closest finish of all came in the Boylesports Handicap Chase, in which the Enda Bolger-trained Stealthy Tom needed all of Simon Torrens’ persuasion to edge out Broken Ice by the minimum winning margin.