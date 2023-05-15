Queen Anne the target for Inspiral

The Group 1-winning filly was a surprise omission at the confirmation stage for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Monday
ASCOT-BOUND: Inspiral will head straight to Royal Ascot after bypassing the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. Picture: David Davies/PA 

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 17:18
Simon Milham

Inspiral will head straight to Royal Ascot after bypassing the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The Group 1-winning filly, trained by John and Thady Gosden, had topped the ante-post market for the Group 1 mile contest.

However, she was a surprise omission for the feature event at the confirmation stage on Monday.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the daughter of Frankel won the Coronation Stakes and the Prix Jacques le Marois in her three-year-old campaign, adding to her success in the Fillies' Mile as a juvenile.

While the Gosdens will instead be represented by Laurel, who is one of 16 possibles for the race won by the brilliant Baaeed last season, Inspiral will make a belated four-year-old debut.

Cheveley Park Stud's managing director Chris Richardson explained: "There is no issue with her. Mrs Thompson was adamant that she wanted the filly to go straight to Royal Ascot, as we did last year.

"She looks great, but she is not quite there, is the general feeling. It is like last year, so rather than rush her, we decided to wait.

"It has been cold and miserable and it has just taken time for these fillies to come to themselves.

"We just felt she blossomed in June last year and we didn't really want to rush her, so the Queen Anne will be her likely target."

<p>GRAVITY TAKES OVER: Tastyee and Eric Mellerick part company at the last in the Tote Always SP Or Better Guaranteed Mares Maiden Hurdle. Both horse and jockey were ok. Picture: Healy Racing </p>

