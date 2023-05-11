Double delight for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore in Clonmel

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore teamed up to record a double on Thursday evening’s card in Clonmel.

They got up and running when Gentleman Joe took the Camida Perfect Chemistry Rated Novice Hurdle in good style. Last time out, at Punchestown, he was going well until unseating but there was no mishap this time as he came through late to beat Stuzzikini.

“He’s a big fella, and he takes a bit of pulling together,” said De Bromhead. “He’s still a young horse and we’re only getting there now with him. We’ve thrown him in at the deep end a couple of times, and he’s possibly better going right than left. We’ll look for something similar now and just try to get him to progress along.”

Lucky Zebo completed the double when comfortably proving too good for his rivals in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel Handicap Hurdle. A recent winner at Kilbeggan, he is likely to be kept on the go through the summer, and ought to come into his own when sent over fences.

Je T’ai Porte made all of the running in the Tote Always SP Or Better Guaranteed Mares’ Hurdle. Under a fine ride by Keith Donoghue, who sent her clear early but looked in control when the field closed in with just under a circuit to go, she jumped the last two hurdles well and kept going nicely to keep Milajess at bay.

“She’s not straightforward but we’re hoping that when she takes a step up in class, she can take a lead and it might suit her,” said winning trainer Gavin Cromwell. “She jumps well and makes a nice shape. I’m not sure where we’ll go from here, but she’ll stay going for the summer.”

As Tears Go By made a winning return to action in the Tote Fantasy Who’s In Your Stable Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by Corey McGivern for Gordon Elliott, he made all the running and found plenty to see off the strong-travelling Grange Walk by a length, with Pont Audemer a shade unlucky in third place.

Charles Byrnes was in the headlines for the wrong reasons following Ellaat’s defeat, and subsequent suspension, on Wednesday night in Gowran Park, but he was amongst them for the right reasons on Thursday when Evesham Road made a winning hurdling debut in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters’ Club Maiden Hurdle.

Never far off the pace under a positive ride by the trainer’s son, Philip, Evesham Road picked up well to see off Irish debutant Napper Tandy.

“He was getting the allowances today and is brilliant to jump,” said Byrnes. “He is a grand fun horse and I’d say he will be kept going (through the summer).

“Two and a half miles is his ideal trip but as time goes on, he might stay better. The owners have been with me for a long time, and he was a grand horse to get.”

Reflecting on Ellaat’s suspension and subsequent sanctions under Rule 212 (€6,000 fine for the trainer, 21-day suspension for the rider, and 90-day suspension for the horse), Byrnes commented: “I’m very disappointed with the decision to find me guilty as I clearly stated I wasn’t happy with the ride. I haven’t made up my mind whether to appeal or not.”

Referring to the length of the suspension for the horse, he added: “The horse is valueless after it — he’s a summer horse. It is what it is, but I don’t know at the moment.”

Eoin McCarthy got off the mark for the new season when Rathnaleen Kal took the first division of the Camida The Source Handicap Hurdle. Favourite Lilian Bland tore off into a clear lead from an early stage and while she battled on to remain in the frame, she was unable to raise her game enough to deny Rathnaleen Kal, whio Gary Noonan produced to lead going to the second-last.

Reflectionist, making his debut for Gavin Cromwell, finished strongly but the line came in time for the winner.

Killenaule trainer Martin Hassett has his string in fine form and, having saddled his first Flat winner of the season when Harry’s Hill won on Saturday at Naas, he got off the mark for the new National Hunt season when Battle Of Ridgeway, ridden by Brian Hayes, took the second division of the Camida The Source Handicap Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained Old Ground, a half-sister to top-class mare Colreevy, made a winning start to her career when racing clear in the closing stages of the Next Race Meeting Friday June 9 Mares’ Bumper.

“She was very good,” said winning rider Patrick Mullins. “We thought she’d do that as she had been doing it at home. She fell asleep with me in the middle of the race — she got very behind the bridle — but that’s not a bad thing. We’ll see what we do, whether we go for a winners’ bumper or give her a break, but she has a fabulous pedigree, has got a lot of ability, and is definitely one to look forward to in summer or winter.”