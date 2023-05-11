Dante an option for White Birch before Derby

Assistant trainer George Murphy says the Ballysax Stakes winner is in 'super shape' and that Epsom is 'the definite aim'
Dante an option for White Birch before Derby

DERBY HOPEFUL: White Birch powered home late to cause a 22-1 upset in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown and his journey to Epsom could take in a trip to York. Picture: Healy Racing 

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 17:48
Daragh Ó Conchúir

White Birch remains on target for a tilt at the Betfred Derby and may run in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York next week before taking on the unique Epsom challenge on June 3.

Trainer John Murphy opted not to steer Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez’s son of Ulysses towards last Sunday’s Derby Trial at Leopardstown but the stable star’s credibility as a contender for the mile-and-a-half Classic was by no means dented as Up And Under, beaten by a half-length in the Ballysax Stakes at the beginning of April, finished second from off the pace to Jessica Harrington’s impressive winner Sprewell.

Murphy’s son and assistant George, reports White Birch to be in rude health and explains that the desire to provide the Cheveley Park Stud-bred colt with a new experience is behind the consideration for York over a repeat trip from Upton to Leopardstown to take in the 10-furlong route the grey has already shown a liking for.

“The horse is very well,” George Murphy said. “There were no issues but we’re thinking of either going to the Dante in York — we think the track would suit him — and if he didn’t go there he might go straight to Epsom. He’ll either do both or one, but Epsom is the definite aim.

“He’s in super shape. We couldn’t be happier with him. He’s thriving all the time so we’re delighted with him.

“He’s ran at Leopardstown before and we just had a chat with the owners and said it’d be nice to try something different and to travel and see how that would go. The Dante is a very prestigious race as well and it would be something different, to keep the education going.” 

The ground was heavy for the Ballysax, as it was at Naas when White Birch finished fifth in his belated juvenile debut last November, but his six-and-a-half-length all-weather success later that month, after which the colt was sold by the Murphys to Regalado-Gonzalez, suggests that he may be versatile as regards going.

“To be perfectly honest, I wouldn’t have much concern about ground. It wouldn’t be something I’d be using as an excuse anyway if things didn’t go right.”

<p>NOT FOR PASSING: San Antonio and Ryan Moore (orange and blue cap) win the Boodles Dee Stakes at Chester on Thursday. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

