Clonmel tips: Wasthatok and Je T’ai Porte can strike for Gavin Cromwell

Clonmel hosts an eight-race card and trainer Gavin Cromwell has numerous good chances in the early part of the programme. His Wasthatok gets the nap to back up his recent Kilbeggan success when he contests the Camida Perfect Chemistry Rated Novice Hurdle.

While he didn’t make a mark in three outings in bumpers, he showed a degree of promise and duly built upon those efforts when making a winning start over timber. It wasn’t a particularly strong race, but he warmed to the task of jumping and was well on top at the finish. He ought to continue to improve and can take this at the expense of Gentleman Joe.

The latter wasn’t without his supporters in a competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival and was going well until he was crowded out four out, which forced him to make a mistake that resulted in his rider being unseated. It is impossible to know how he might have fared, but he was smart on the level and remains promising in this sphere.

Cromwell can also take the Tote Always SP Or Better Guaranteed Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, with Je T’ai Porte. The five-year-old has two all-weather wins to her name and stepped up on her three previous outings over hurdles with a fine second behind Stuzzikini on her most recent start.

That level of form gives her leading claims here, although it is concerning that she must concede a minimum of 8lbs to all of her rivals, the most interesting of which is hurdling newcomer Stormie Outlook.

The latter was runner-up in two of her nine starts on the flat, earning a mark in the mid-60s, and she ran well on her recent return to action. That should have brought her forward nicely and if she takes to the discipline, she ought to go close in a modest affair.

The Next Race Meeting Friday June 5 Mares’ Bumper doesn’t look to be a particularly deep contest and one would imagine all the focus will be on Willie Mullins’ runner, Old Ground.

The debutant is a Walk In The Park half-sister to Colreevy, who won three bumpers, one hurdle, and went unbeaten in five starts over fences, which included the Grade Two Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Grade Ones at Punchestown and Limerick.

The odds are heavily against her living up to the achievements of her sibling, but she won’t have to do so to make a winning start.