Killarney primed for 'boutique festival'

Killarney’s three-day 2023 MayFest gets underway this Sunday with a classy eight-race National Hunt programme which features the Tote Killarney National.

The on-track action is the centrepiece of three days of entertainment at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse, with plenty of action all the family, and delicious food and beverages on offer to help patrons enjoy the experience.

Former top jockey Bryan Cooper has taken the role as Killarney Racecourse ambassador and will be on hand to help point punters in the right direction, while live music will be provided by Tom Cat’s and Resolute in the on-track Jim Culloty Bar.

On Sunday there will be additional entertainment for children, with the team from The Art House providing painting and a bubble machine as well as face painting to ensure plenty of fun between races for all junior racegoers.

“Killarney Races is unique,” said Killarney Races chairman Billy O’Sullivan. “Things are a little more special and remarkable here than your typical day out so if you're new to racing come along and all visitors and regular racegoers are valued and most welcome to join us.

“It is a boutique festival. It encompasses a wonderful mix of summer horse racing blended with live entertainment on the lawn and indoors, a wide variety of delicious food and beverage offerings, family fun and fashion. Our focus is on customer experience.

“The stunning backdrop we race against is, without question, one of the finest in the world and we’re just a stone’s throw away from the town centre where there will be lots of après-racing fun.”

Sunday’s National Hunt card gets underway at 1:55pm, while Monday’s jumps programme is an evening meeting, with the first race due off at 4:55pm. The Flat brigade takes centre stage on Tuesday and the action starts at 5pm.

Tickets cost €20 for adults, €15 for OAPs and students, and children under 14 years of age are admitted free of charge. Punters Packages are also available, and include admission, a race card, a drink and a betting voucher, and can be purchased online at www.killarneyraces.com.