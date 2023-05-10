Savethelastdance steps out for scintillating Cheshire Oaks success

The Aidan O'Brien-trained daughter of Galileo is now as short as 13-8 for the Epsom Oaks
Savethelastdance steps out for scintillating Cheshire Oaks success

A CLASS APART: Savethelastdance ran away with the  Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks in the hands of Ryan Moore. Picture: David Davies/PA 

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 16:42
Ashley Iveson

Savethelastdance waltzed her way to clear Betfred Oaks favouritism with an emphatic display in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks.

Ridden patiently at the rear of the cluster by Ryan Moore as Pam Sly's Wintercrack led the field along, the daughter of Galileo still had plenty of work to do as Charlie Johnston's Sirona went to tackle the front-running Wintercrack with just over three furlongs to run.

As Sirona moved to the head of the pack, Moore was making significant headway aboard the 8-11 favourite and when the Ballydoyle number one pressed the button on drawing alongside Sirona she soon left the opposition trailing in her wake to register a bloodless 22-length success in rain-softened ground.

It was Aidan O'Brien's eighth success in the Listed event to become the most successful trainer in the Roodee feature, one ahead of Barry Hills whom he was previously locked on seven with.

Savethelastdance, meanwhile, is out of Daddys Lil Darling who famously bolted to post and was withdrawn from Enable's Oaks in 2017, but it is hoped her daughter will fare better on the Surrey Downs with Betfair going 2-1 from 5-1 for the Epsom Classic on June 2, while Paddy Power go even shorter and make her the 13-8 favourite.

Riding his sixth winner of the race, Moore said: "I was very impressed, you can only be impressed by what she's done there.

"They kind of all gave up with half a mile to go and she was just getting going, but she gave me a very good feel — she's probably given me as good a feel in this race as the ones I've ridden (in it before).

"She stepped a little slow, but they went very hard early on and she just relaxed and followed them round.

"I thought I'd just make sure she knew what she had to do and she stretched all the way to the line and ran right through the line."

More in this section

The QIPCO Guineas Festival - 200 Guineas Day - Newmarket Racecourse Chaldean in good shape after Guineas heroics
Curragh Races - Monday 1st May Gowran Park tips: Play It Again Zaam can strike on first start for Joseph O'Brien 
Savethelastdance puts Classic credentials on the line  Savethelastdance puts Classic credentials on the line 
<p>Frankie Dettori will ride hot favourite Arrest in Wednesday's Boodles Chester Vase. Picture: Nigel French/PA </p>

Arrest aiming to state Classic case at Chester

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd