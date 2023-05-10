Savethelastdance steps out for scintillating Cheshire Oaks success

Savethelastdance waltzed her way to clear Betfred Oaks favouritism with an emphatic display in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks.

Ridden patiently at the rear of the cluster by Ryan Moore as Pam Sly's Wintercrack led the field along, the daughter of Galileo still had plenty of work to do as Charlie Johnston's Sirona went to tackle the front-running Wintercrack with just over three furlongs to run.

As Sirona moved to the head of the pack, Moore was making significant headway aboard the 8-11 favourite and when the Ballydoyle number one pressed the button on drawing alongside Sirona she soon left the opposition trailing in her wake to register a bloodless 22-length success in rain-softened ground.

It was Aidan O'Brien's eighth success in the Listed event to become the most successful trainer in the Roodee feature, one ahead of Barry Hills whom he was previously locked on seven with.

Savethelastdance, meanwhile, is out of Daddys Lil Darling who famously bolted to post and was withdrawn from Enable's Oaks in 2017, but it is hoped her daughter will fare better on the Surrey Downs with Betfair going 2-1 from 5-1 for the Epsom Classic on June 2, while Paddy Power go even shorter and make her the 13-8 favourite.

Riding his sixth winner of the race, Moore said: "I was very impressed, you can only be impressed by what she's done there.

"They kind of all gave up with half a mile to go and she was just getting going, but she gave me a very good feel — she's probably given me as good a feel in this race as the ones I've ridden (in it before).

"She stepped a little slow, but they went very hard early on and she just relaxed and followed them round.

"I thought I'd just make sure she knew what she had to do and she stretched all the way to the line and ran right through the line."