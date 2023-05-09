Chaldean in good shape after Guineas heroics

Qipco 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean has taken his exertions at Newmarket on Saturday in his stride, according to connections.

The son of Frankel powered through rain-softened ground to land the mile Classic on what was, in effect, his three-year-old debut.

Having unshipped Frankie Dettori coming out of the stalls and running loose on his intended prep in the Greenham at Newbury, the frustration turned to delight for the 52-year-old Italian, who was riding in his 29th and final renewal of the race.

Having kept things simple, always close to the pace, Chaldean was sent for home early and never looked like he would be challenged once runner-up Hi Royal had started to empty.

It was a fourth success in the race for Dettori and a second in four years for trainer Andrew Balding, who had struck with Kameko in 2020.

Twelve years after the mighty Frankel had carried the famous Juddmonte green, pink and white colours to success in the race, his son took the laurels by a length and three-quarters.

European racing manager for the operation, Barry Mahon, said any celebrations were muted.

"The head's not too bad. We had to go racing on Sunday, so the celebrations couldn't be too extravagant, but hopefully there will be time to celebrate at some point," he said. "Hopefully we're not finished yet. We have a few more chances along the way."

Chaldean will remain over a mile and head to the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot for his next start, with Paddy Power making him the 4-5 favourite to triumph in the Group 1 showpiece on June 20.

"He's taken it well, he's good," added Mahon. "Andrew was happy with him when I spoke to him yesterday. He said he was quite tired on Sunday, but he said yesterday morning he was in good form again.

"The ground was very soft, yet on the Friday meeting, it was good to firm. They watered the ground in case the showers missed.

"I stayed the far side of the town and on Friday night, I promise you, there was a monsoon.

"The next morning I was talking to (trainer) David Simcock, who was on the racecourse side of town and he said they had rain, but nothing extravagant — a couple of millimetres. It is such a funny area.

"But he handled the ground, although it wouldn't be his ideal conditions."