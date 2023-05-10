Gowran Park tips: Play It Again Zaam can strike on first start for Joseph O'Brien 

Difficult fare Wednesday afternoon in Gowran Park but Play It Again Zaam, having his first start for Joseph O’Brien, appeals in the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

He showed little on his two starts last season but there were definite signs of promise on his return, in an all-weather maiden in mid-February.

Back on the turf for his most recent outing, he finished third behind his now-stablemate Shadowed. While beaten almost five lengths, the form reads well in the context of Wednesday’s race.

The winner found only the rapidly progressive Lord Massusus too good on his next start, while runner-up Something Nice won next time out and is now rated 88. The eighth- and ninth-place finishers, Bright Legend and Broadhurst, both won a maiden next time out, giving further substance to the race.

The selection is certainly going in the right direction, and he won’t have to improve too much to come out on top here.

The obvious danger is Toughen Up, who ran a super race in defeat on his most recent start. On that occasion, in Limerick, he found only Empty Metaphor too good, and the form received a boost when third-place Fort Vega won a maiden here on his next start.

He wears a tongue-tie for the first time, which is a slight worry, but he is officially rated 1lb higher than the selection and ought to be thereabouts.

Slaney Tide can get her head in front for the first time by taking the Societies Welcome At Gowran Park Golf Club Handicap. She posted a couple of promising efforts in a busy juvenile campaign but showed little on her return.

However, she stepped up considerably for her second run back, in which she found only Apprentice too good. Beaten a head that day, she finished nicely clear of the third, and while she has gone up 4lbs for that defeat, she ought to be able to build on that effort.

She can confirm form with Not Even Maybe, who finished fourth in the Tipperary race in which she was runner-up.

Next time out, Not Even Maybe pushed Timeless Piece to half a length and finished clear of the remainder. She was noted running on strongly at the line that day and lost little in defeat.

Put up 5lbs for that effort, she is now 1lb worse off with Slaney Tide but Jamie Powell’s 5lb claim more than compensates for that, and there shouldn’t be much between them here.