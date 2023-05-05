British raider Fix You revels in testing Cork ground

British raider Fix You, trained for Amo Racing Limited by Alice Haynes, proved best in the listed Goffs Irish EBF Polonia Stakes in Cork.

The 87-rated Night Of Thunder filly, successful at Nottingham recently, travelled sweetly on the heels of the leaders before being set alight by Seamus Heffernan and asserting at the furlong-pole, before beating Mauiewowie by a length and a half with Treasure Trove a similar distance away in third.

“She’s improving and genuine and I’d say the ground (soft to heavy) was a big help,” said Heffernan. "Alice gave me a load of confidence. She told me to sit where I was comfortable and make my move two furlongs down. She picked up well and is a nice progressive filly.”

Dylan Browne McMonagle brought the Gavin Cromwell-trained Earls (28-1) with a late surge to deny favourite All Lies Ahead by a half-length and bag the biggest pot on offer, the seven-furlong Mallow (Premier) Handicap. Last year’s runner-up Blairmayne filled third spot this time.

“I took my time, there was plenty of pace and he settled well,” explained the winning rider.

“I’ve won on him before and knew he’d handle the ground and that he likes coming through horses. To be honest, it was all very straightforward for me.”

Joseph O’Brien struck with his second two-year-old runner of the season when the Declan McDonogh-ridden Bated Moon, a daughter of Bated Breath, captured the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden, foiling Launch by a half-length.

O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell said: “She’s been doing everything well at home and, above all, has a great temperament. She coped with the ground, although Declan said she was spinning a bit and will be better on nice ground. She’s a grand filly — she travels, relaxes, and has a turn of foot.”

Two Stars, owned by the Gaffney family, proved an appropriate winner of the opening Cork Maiden, getting the better of Roaming Star and proving that he had taken a step forward from his debut run here last month.

Ridden by Mark Enright, Two Stars is trained by Fozzy Stack, who said: “He’s a fast horse, might be better at five furlongs and might develop into a nice sprinter.”

Eighth in a listed event in Gowran Park on Wednesday, Joanna Morgan’s Persian Queen (second reserve) made a quick reappearance to make all under Conor Stone-Walsh and justify 5-4 favouritism in the Racing Again Tomorrow Apprentice Handicap.

And Jim Bolger’s 91-rated Young Ireland (Luke McAteer) displayed a good attitude when battling back to foil favourite Farnborough by a half-length in the concluding maiden.

Meanwhile, Gordon Elliott completed a fine treble in Downpatrick, providing three different jockeys with winners.

Corey McGivern got Kelly’s Birr up close home to foil hat-trick-seeking favourite Mighty Jeremy in the Randox Handicap Hurdle.

A last flight mistake probably cost favourite Ring O Roses the Quinn Estate Agents Maiden Hurdle as she failed by a nose to cope with the Elliott-trained Ossifer Hops, the mount of Denis O’Regan.

And it was Danny Gilligan’s turn to complete the Cullentra treble on board top-weight Return To Base, who held market leader Theonewedreamof in the Randox Mares Handicap Hurdle.

JJ Slevin took the riding honours, chalking up a double on Stuart Crawford’s Ottizzini, in the Rory’s Miles2Mayo Maiden Hurdle, and the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Ocean Legacy whose proven stamina proved crucial in the Horatio Group Handicap Chase, beating Walking The Walk.

And Ronan McNally struck with 4-5 favourite Full Noise, confidently handled by Keith Donoghue, in the Cosy Roof Handicap Chase.