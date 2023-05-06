Talking Horses: Auguste Rodin can pass first test on road to potential Triple Crown 

Auguste Rodin has been talked up as a potential Triple Crown contender this season and the Deep Impact colt can keep that dream alive by giving Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 11th victory in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

No colt has won the 2000 Guineas, the Derby, and the St Leger in the same season since Nijinsky back in 1970 though Camelot came agonisingly close in 2012. While Camelot’s bid for immortality was foiled by Encke in the St Leger, Auguste Rodin’s toughest test will likely come at Newmarket given his running style and pedigree suggests his optimum trip will be beyond a mile.

That said, he did end a fine two-year-old campaign by running out an impressive winner of the Futurity Stakes, a Group 1 race that has become a key indicator for the following year’s 2000 Guineas in recent times with Saxon Warrior (2018), Magna Grecia (2019), and Kameko (2020) all completing the Doncaster/Newmarket double.

Auguste Rodin certainly appears to possess the raw class required to join that list and he can outstay his rivals in the first Classic of the British Flat season.

The market suggests stablemate Little Big Bear is his biggest danger and the No Nay Never colt will be a massive threat if his stamina holds up. That’s a significant if though as while his pedigree suggests a mile shouldn’t be beyond him, the blistering speed he showed when demolishing his rivals over six furlongs in the Phoenix Stakes on his final start as a two-year-old gave the impression that he’s more of a Commonwealth Cup horse than a Guineas one.

Similar sentiments apply to Sakheer. The Roger Varian-trained Zoffany colt won two of his three starts as a juvenile, ending his two-year-old campaign with a dominant victory in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury in September. He looks classy but he might be seen to best effect over sprinting trips.

The trip ought not be a problem for Andrew Balding’s Chaldean given his four victories as a two-year-old came over seven furlongs. That winning sequence culminated with Group 1 success in the Dewhurst Stakes, a race that has historically been the best juvenile pointer for the 2000 Guineas.

Chaldean, however, blotted his copybook on his return to Newmarket when unshipping Frankie Dettori in last month’s Greenham Stakes and that was obviously a far from ideal prep for this date with destiny.

However, that unfortunate mishap shouldn’t distract from his achievements as a juvenile and he looks the biggest threat to Auguste Rodin completing part one of his hat-trick mission.

The fillies take centre stage at Newmarket on Sunday and Meditate may be able to turn the tables on Tahiyra in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The classy pair clashed in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh last September with Tahiyra comfortably coming out on top. Given that was only her second career start, as opposed to Meditate’s fifth, it could be argued that Dermot Weld’s filly has greater scope for further improvement.

However, soft ground was against Meditate in the Moyglare and Aidan O’Brien believes she’s far better than that. The way she won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf on firm ground on her final start as a two-year-old suggests that’s more than mere bullish talk.

Other than the Moyglare, Meditate only defeat in a busy two-year-old campaign came in Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. That she couldn’t take care of business on that occasion was a little disappointing but the race came just 13 days after the Moyglare defeat so she may not have been firing on all cylinders.

On the plus side, the experience of running at Newmarket won’t be lost on her.

The suspicion is Tahiyra possesses the greater raw talent but her lack of experience is a niggling worry, as is the lack of Weld winners this season.

Inexperience certainly won’t be an issue for Meditate and the fact she’s the sole Ballydoyle representative in 2023 could be a tip in itself.