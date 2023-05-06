Irish weekend tips: Opportunity knocks for Rightsotom at Cork

Cork hosts National Hunt action on Saturday afternoon and punters ought to get off to a winning start by siding with Rightsotom in the Sign Up To Our Newsletter Maiden Hurdle.

Tom Mullins’ gelding made his debut in November and found only subsequent Grade One runner-up Zarak The Brave too good. He was beaten quite a long way, but it was a promising introduction and on the back of that effort he was pitched in deep for the Triumph Hurdle.

A 200-1 chance that day, he ran as well as could be expected to finish sixth, beaten 20 lengths, and ran to a similar level on his most recent start, when fourth behind Zenta in the Grade One at Aintree. Those runs clearly indicate his ability to make a mark as a hurdler, and this is an ideal opportunity to put a first win on his CV.

Willie Mullins’ Jourdefete has been highly tried in all outings since joining this yard and will appreciate these calmer waters. That said, on a line through stablemate Zenta, he has plenty to find with the selection.

Anthony McCann’s Familiar Dreams can get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 4YO Fillies’ Bumper. A well-beaten fourth behind Samui on her debut, in mid-February, she stepped up nicely when pushing The Yellow Clay to two and a half lengths in a listed bumper on her second start. Third-placed Ossie’s Lodge gave the form a boost when winning a bumper next time out, and Familiar Dreams can add further substance by winning on Saturday.

In Naas, the feature is the Group 3 Al Shira’aa Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes and Caroline Street can give trainer Joseph O’Brien back-to-back wins in the race, following on from Tranquil Lady in 2022.

A winner on debut, in July, she was well beaten in a Group 3 on her second start but ran a super race next time, when runner-up to Auguste Rodin in the Champions Juvenile on Champions Weekend. Dropping back to seven furlongs seemed not to suit when sixth behind stablemate Basil Martini on her final start of the season, and she can show her true worth now running over 10 furlongs for the first time.

There is a fiercely competitive card at Leopardstown on Sunday, but Proud And Regal can prove a cut above his rivals in the Group 3 Derby Trial Stakes. Donnacha O’Brien’s colt looked a promising stayer in the making when winning three of his five outings as a juvenile, and he sets the standard based on his runner-up finish in the National Stakes and his victory in the Group 1 Criterium International. The stable has started the season in good style, and he can make a winning return to action.

It could be a good afternoon for Donnacha as he has leading claims with Amusement in the finale, the Fund A New Home For Festina Lente Handicap. Beaten no more than four and a quarter lengths in any of her five starts at two, she gave the impression she could step forward quite a bit when stepped up in trip.

Having raced over seven furlongs on her final start of last season, going a mile and a half on her return is quite a dramatic change, but she is closely related to Oaks winner Dancing Rain and if, as expected, she gets the trip, she will be hard to beat off what should prove to be a workable handicap mark. Picture Of A City was well held on return but is also bound to prove better than his current handicap mark and he is feared most.

It will be fascinating to see how You Send Me fares against the older horses in the Group 3 Amethyst Stakes. Despite racing very keenly on her return, she won with a considerable amount in hand and this huge filly will feel she is racing freely with just 8-07 to carry. She is one to follow this season, but this is a hot race and she may struggle to cope with New Energy, who finished runner-up in last season’s Irish 2000 Guineas, and with Villanova Queen, who made a winning return and is bound to step forward for that.

NAAS (Saturday)

Selections

1:00 Carnegie Hall

1:35 Linger For Longer

2:10 Johannes Brahms

2:45 Warrior Brave

3:20 Tough Talk

3:55 Caroline Street

4:30 Roaring Gallagher

5:10 Mashia

Next best

1:00 Devious

1:35 Mymomentintime

2:10 What A Squeeze

2:45 Iva Batt

3:20 Run Ran Run

3:55 Foniska

4:30 New Variant

5:10 Sandy Creek

CORK (Saturday)

Selections

1:48 Rightsotom (nap)

2:23 Mi Lucky Cailin

2:58 Troubled Times

3:33 Monza Man

4:10 Lisnagar Fortune

4:50 Tennessee Titan

5:25 Familiar Dreams (NB)

Next best

1:48 Spy

2:23 Pink In The Park

2:58 Neveradullmoment

3:33 Skinnider

4:10 Present Soldier

4:50 O Mio Babbino

5:25 Miss Direct

LEOPARDSTOWN (Sunday)

Selections

1:05 Eternal Silence

1:40 Queenstown

2:15 American Sonja

2:50 New Energy

3:25 Proud And Regal (NB)

4:00 Shamida

4:35 Giladah

5:10 Amusement (Nap)

Next best

1:05 Subzero

1:40 Milwaukee

2:15 Tarawa

2:50 Villanova Queen

3:25 Up And Under

4:00 Aghadowey

4:35 Purple Gown

5:10 Picture Of A City