Senecia turns over hotpot Hercule Du Seuil at Ballinrobe

Returning after a five-month break, the Vincent Halley-trained Senecia turned over recent Grade Two hurdle scorer and odds-on favourite Hercule Du Seuil in the Burleigh Accountancy Group Beginners Chase in Ballinrobe.

The favourite made the running, made a few mistakes and was headed by the Ian Power-ridden winner before the final fence and Senecia stayed on to score by a length and a quarter.

“It’s a long time since he ran, so he should improve and learn a lot from today," said the winning trainer. “Things just didn’t happen for him after he won his maiden hurdle in Wexford. He had a couple of niggles and he has strengthened up a lot.

“He’s a nice horse, at his best on nicer ground, so we’ll give him more experience over the summer before working our way up the ladder.”

Out of luck with Hercule Du Seuil, Willie Mullins, who ended the season on Saturday with a total of 237 winners in Ireland, registered his first success of the new campaign when Readin Tommy Wrong (Jody Townend) powered to an impressive debut success in the bumper.

The Authorized gelding, who ran in one point-to-point for Pat Doyle, triumphed by seven lengths and prompted his rider to report: “His work at home has been good, although he only does enough. But he’s a lovely horse and he was very good out there. He’ll make a lovely chaser in time.”

Owner JP McManus registered a double, thanks to the Jonathan Sweeney-trained Showurappreciation and Aidan Howard’s Can’t Stop Smiling.

Ridden by Charlie O’Dwyer, Can’t Stop Smiling scooted clear to land the fast-run West Tyre Opportunity Handicap Hurdle by 12 lengths.

Jonathan Sweeney confirmed that Showurappreciation, who swooped late under Jody McGarvey to land the Supermac’s Maiden Hurdle comfortably, will be going out in a field for the summer, adding: “You couldn’t ask for better. He’s bred to win a Derby and I must to talk to Frank (Berry) about plans. But I’d say he’ll stay over hurdles for the season.”

The ultra-consistent, Sonny Carey-trained mare Banntown Girl deservedly opened her hurdling account when taking the second division of the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

The 8-13 favourite was left in front when Marciano ran out after the fifth and, on the run-in, dug deep for Philip Byrnes to see off market rival Conyers Hill.

“It’s great for her to get off the mark over hurdles,” stated Carey. “She’s been so consistent. Two miles is her trip — she’s not slow. We might look at the mares handicap in Galway with her.”

The first division went, in impressive style, to John Ryan’s Lucid Dreams (Liam Quinlan) who stepped up significantly on a bumper run here last month to slam Make The Plan by eight and a half lengths.

And Daniel King recorded his first win over fences on board Ray Hackett’s Sat It Ain’t So, narrow winner of the featured KOG Logistics Handicap Chase.