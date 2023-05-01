Visualisation makes all to claim Mooresbridge success at the Curragh

Third in the race last year, Visualisation made all to land the Group 2 Coolmore Stud Sottsass Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh, beating last year’s victor Layfayette to complete a Group-race double for Joseph O’Brien, in a race which saw uneasy 10-11 favourite Luxembourg, squeezed for room briefly when trying to mount his challenge, only fifth.

Five-year-old Visualisation, outpointed by Point Lonsdale in the Alleged Stakes last time, was having his third run of the season and his fitness, a liking for testing conditions, and an astute ride from Declan McDonogh all proved crucial.

“He loves soft or tacky ground and Declan gave him a great ride,” said Joseph O’Brien. “He came back in really good shape this year. Declan felt he went a bit early the last day and was keen to wait for an extra 100 yards today. It worked.

“He’s always been a good horse. But that ground is his thing and plans for him will depend on where 'soft' is in the going description.”

The first leg of the Carriganog double came in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Circus Maximus Athasi Stakes as Honey Girl forged clear to beat stable-companion Agartha impressively by three and a half lengths.

Trained last year by Henry de Bromhead, Dylan Browne McMonagle’s mount was building on a maiden win over course and distance.

“She had very smart form for Henry last year, won her maiden well and it’s nice to see her back it up," O'Brien said. “She’s an exciting filly for the future, a real spring and autumn filly, because she’s at her best in soft ground. But her owners are Australian and are coming to Royal Ascot, so she could go there, for the Duke Of Cambridge. And she might run in the Ridgewood Pearl here on her way there.”

Odds-on favourite Paddington, second leg of a listed double for Aidan O’Brien and Seamus Heffernan, spearheaded a 1-2 for Ballydoyle in the Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Tetrarch Stakes, beating stablemate Drumroll by a length and a half.

The winning trainer stated: “He came forward lovely from Naas and it was his first time over a mile, but we have always felt he might go further. He has the option of the French or Irish Guineas. And he could be a French Derby horse after that.”

Second favourite Bold Discover, who dropped away tamely to finish fifth, was reported to have scoped dirty post-race.

O’Brien saddled two newcomers in the listed GAIN First Flier 2-Y-0 Stakes and, landed the spoils with the No Nay Never colt His Majesty, who showed signs of greenness throughout before being produced with a late challenge by Heffernan to beat fellow debutant Valiant Force.

“He’s a lovely, big, sleepy horse,” stated O’Brien. “They went a good gallop. Seamus felt that he has loads of speed and he came home well. He’ll appreciate better ground and we’ll try to give him another run before Ascot.”

Donnacha O’Brien made it “two from two’ with his two-year-old runners in 2023 when Gavin Ryan brought Do It With Style, a daughter of first-season sire Ten Sovereigns, from well off the pace to foil Ocean Baroque in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Maiden.

“We thought she was smart, but I was a bit worried about the ground,” said O’Brien. “She was green early. But Gavin gave her a chance and she came home well. She did well to quicken up the way she did. I must talk to her owners, but I’d say the Albany (at Royal Ascot) is a definite option.”

The pick of the handicap action was the victory, in a blanket-finish of Run Forrest Run (Jamie Powell) in the finale, a first winner, as a trainer, for Classic-winning former jockey Micky Fenton.