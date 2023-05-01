Auguste Rodin remains on course for Newmarket

Auguste Rodin heads 15 colts confirmed for the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

Aidan O'Brien's son of Deep Impact is not only ante-post favourite for the first Classic of the season on the Rowley Mile but also heads the market for the Derby at Epsom next month, such was the impression he made as a juvenile last term.

Auguste Rodin won three of his four starts at two, rounding off the year with a dominant display in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, and looks set to make his return to action this weekend.

One of his biggest threats could come from his own yard with stablemate Little Big Bear, who has not been seen in competitive action since his brilliant victory in the Phoenix Stakes in August, also standing his ground. Cairo, meanwhile, is a potential third string for O'Brien.

Speaking at the Curragh on Monday, the Ballydoyle handler confirmed his intention to saddle both Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear.

He said: "So far so good, everything has gone good so far. At the moment both are on the way, that's the plan at the moment."

On jockey bookings, O'Brien added: "Obviously Ryan (Moore) won't decide that until he sees everything. I would imagine at the moment he's going to ride Auguste, but that's not in stone."

The home team is headed by Chaldean, who unseated Frankie Dettori shortly after the gates opened in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, but has proven class and course form as the winner of last season's Dewhurst Stakes.

Roger Varian looks set to saddle Mill Reef winner Sakheer and the Greenham runner-up Charyn, while Charlie Appleby has the unbeaten Gimcrack victor Noble Style and Breeders' Cup second Silver Knott in the mix as he bids for back-to-back wins following the victory of Coroebus last season.

Other hopefuls include Paul and Oliver Cole's Royal Scotsman, who was beaten a head by Chaldean in the Dewhurst, and Craven winner Indestructible — one of three possible runners for trainer Karl Burke along with Holloway Boy and Flight Plan.

French Group 1 winner Dubai Mile (Charlie Johnston), Galeron (Charlie Hills), and Hi Royal (Kevin Ryan) complete the acceptors.