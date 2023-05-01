Ruby Walsh: Dad exited the tv stage at a time of his choosing but he'll still make his presence felt

Last Saturday, my Dad headed for Punchestown and decided it would be the last time he would do so as a racing broadcaster. He had mentioned a while back that he wasn't sure how long more he would continue in his role with RTÉ Racing, but that was as much as he had said. Long-term plans only seem to be made for his horses; the rest is taken by the day.

I doubt he set out 40 years ago with a plan as to where working for RTÉ Racing would bring him, but he took up the opportunity and ran with it. It was a run that lasted four decades and one he thoroughly enjoyed without ever feeling like he was working.

He got one day of training, and away he went because live sport is about talking about one thing, what's on the screen. His training involved a red bus, and he was coached to stop talking about it once the red bus left the screen. "The bus is gone Ted, shut up talking about the red bus," was what Tim O’Conner, the then head of RTÉ Sport, taught him that day, and Dad has kept it as simple as that ever since.

He has never read a running order, attended a production meeting or turned up at a race meeting with notes. His idea of being prepared for a show was to bring his earpiece and a pen to mark the non-runners on the race card he would pick up at the gate.

His homework and prep was how he lived his life. Consuming horse racing from every corner of the globe daily, his idea of a perfect holiday has always centred around the availability of the daily trade paper.

The job was easy for him because he knew all the participants and his memory of what had happened in the sport was elephant-like because not alone is racing his profession; it's his hobby and passion too.

Getting a job talking about those things floated his boat, but his love of the game and want for it to be the best it can be, meant he didn't shy away from awkward situations. He loved nothing more than challenging the authorities, and on one occasion in particular, when he questioned their judgement and suggested they wouldn't be safe in a car with the doors locked, he caused more than a stir.

His role was to comment on what everyone at home could see, which is exactly what he tried to do. Some would describe his language as colourful, and his opinions didn't always sit right with the politically correct. Still, I never noticed because the man I grew up listening to was the same in our kitchen as on your screen.

He had his tells, though, and anybody described on air as "not a bad fellow" was probably not on his Christmas card list. And when he opened a replay with "when John Doe looks back on this tonight, he would probably like to do something different" meant John Doe had done the wrong thing. Could have means should have, in my opinion means are you listening and the horse didn't do much wrong there means the jockey did.

He developed a way of making his point that didn't always offend those he was talking about, but in his own mind, he was only doing that to soften the blow on those close to the person he wasn't praising.

Voicing an opinion or giving his view on anything that happens on a racecourse has never been something he found challenging, and just because he won't be on a TV screen doesn't mean the opinions have stopped. He will continue to watch it just as much as he did last week, and I will still talk to him three times a day to pass comments and judgement on everything in the equine world.

However, tv to Dad has only ever come second to doing what he loves most and still does: Training racehorses. For him, he had a role that allowed him to talk about something he wouldn't miss. He enjoyed it, liked stirring the pot at times, and, most of all, loved watching good horses race, but the thrill in his professional life has come from those he trains and minds every day.

He rose at seven on Sunday, just like he had on Saturday. Spoke to Mam and brought her tea. He checked his horses and rang his children. He went about his daily routine chores the same way he always does: Breakfast at 10am, Lunch at 1pm, watch some racing, return to the yard, bring whatever grandchildren are about with him, and finish at 5pm. Only he doesn't end at 5pm, just those who work for him might, so he continues, finding something to do rather than doing anything in particular. At 10pm, he checks all the steeds in his care before he locks the back door, so nothing changed for him on Saturday.

Dad no longer talks to a camera about racing, but everyone in his phone book will still hear him, and he is happy with that. He left before being asked to and left when he wanted to, but he is not retiring because being idle is not conducive to his thinking. Long may that continue.